Letters to the Editor

Readers write about excellent local health care and the Ashcroft slough

Dear Editor,

Studies by the World Health Organization and other collaborative professional groups make evident the link between natural spaces, health, and well-being. During troubling times, it is important to find solace, and the Ashcroft Slough used to be a green space where one could seek such solace.

The term “green space”, however, is antithetical to the Ashcroft Slough, a riverine foreshore of sand and pebbles, of shallow pools and channels, of sculpted sandstone cliffs and silted rocks. More appropriately, this public area is known as “blue space”. The interplay of bubbling waters, warm stones, and protective escarpments, however, make this space a haven for healing, regardless of its colour.

It is a sad legacy of Confederation that the railways were ceded so much prime land throughout our country that essentially cut the public off from accessing lands along their length, and particularly along water courses. In B.C., Crown land comprises about 94 per cent of the total geographic area, and there is a burgeoning outcry from citizens to be able to cross private lands to access public spaces.

Over a hundred years ago, before the arrival of the CN railway, the original owners of the granted slough lands invited the public to cross and enjoy both the green and blue space, which originally had been the territory of local Indigenous peoples. To many, the slough is akin to a church sanctuary. Being barred access is like being denied refuge.

The Ashcroft Slough Society believes that access to the Ashcroft Slough is desirable, safe, and feasible. What do you think? Should access to the slough be part of the Village of Ashcroft’s Trail Master Plan? The survey can be found at https://forms.gle/T1zF3nGNK5yNHbCS8. You can also find information about the Ashcroft Slough on the society website at https://ashcroftsloughsociety.com.

Gloria Mertens

Vice president,

Ashcroft Slough Society

Ashcroft, B.C.

Dear Editor,

Earlier this year I foolishly burned the top of my foot with bacon grease. This necessitated a trip to emergency at our local hospital, where I was treated with respect, patience, and kindness. Once on the mend, it was required of me to attend community care every couple of days for dressing changes.

I just want to say that my time at community was great. The nursing staff were wonderful: knowledgeable, considerate, friendly, diligent, understanding, and kind-hearted. I love that we have these excellent services two minutes from our doorsteps. Thank you to all who helped me.

Julia Kinvig

Ashcroft, B.C.


Letters to the editor

