Letters to the Editor

A reader writes with thanks from the Ashcroft and District Hospice Society

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Ashcroft and District Hospice Society, I would like to thank everyone who stopped by to say hello at our plant sale table in Ashcroft on May 6 and 7.

Special gratitude to everyone who “purchased” plants in support of our area hospice and the National Palliative Care Week initiative. We are so blessed to have such caring community members throughout our region of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, Walhachin, Spences Bridge, and surrounding area.

Thank you also to Barbara and the Journal, for promoting our event in the “Local News Briefs”. You are always supportive of our cause.

We are truly humbled by everyone’s generosity, encouragement, and continued support. Together, we build strong communities.

Deborah Tedford

Chair

Ashcroft and District Hospice Society



