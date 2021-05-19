Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

With farming season here, I am reminding parents to pass on an essential and possibly life-saving lesson to their children: PLAYSAFE.

I grew up on a farm in Manitoba, and at three years old my curiosity led me to get too close to a grain auger, resulting in the loss of my right arm. Accidents can happen in a split second, and I hope my story will prevent even just one child from being injured.

It’s important that families and educators help make kids aware of the dangers on the farm. Kids should never be near grain augers, tractors, lawnmowers, or other “mean machines”.

The public can access valuable safety resources, including “PLAYSAFE: Don’t Let It Happen to You” — a video featuring young amputees who share their stories about how they lost their limbs in accidents — at www.waramps.ca/playsafe.

Merrill Loeppky

War Amps Regional Representative

Winnipeg, Manitoba



