Letters to the editor stock image

Letters to the Editor

A reader writes about the continuing impact of residential schools

Dear Editor,

We were extremely saddened to learn of the discovery of the burial site of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. It is difficult to even begin to imagine the grief and sorrow of the families of those children, and to fully comprehend the impacts of the Canadian residential school system that continue to echo throughout communities to this day.

This tragedy calls on all of us to recognize the impact this history continues to have on survivors, their families, and communities. Thousands of children were separated from their families, forbidden from practicing their own culture and, in many cases, never returned home. We must all work to support reconciliation, treat one another with kindness, and ensure this kind of cruelty is never repeated.

On behalf of everyone at Highland Valley Copper, we extend our deepest condolences to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc people and to all Indigenous and non-Indigenous people affected by this tragic news and by the trauma of residential schools across Canada.

We have lowered flags to half-mast at Highland Valley Copper and across Teck’s Canadian operations for 215 hours in honour of the children of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, their families, and communities.

Our hearts go out to everyone affected and our thoughts are with you as you mourn those who were lost.

Jacqui Schneider

Sr. Community Affairs Officer

Teck Highland Valley

Copper Partnership


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letters to the editor

Previous story
Our View: Buried history comes to light in residential school graves

Just Posted

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Child sex crimes charges against Interior’s top doc won’t impact pandemic response: Dix

Dr. Albert de Villiers is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health top doctor released on bail after sex crimes charges involving child

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested on two Alberta charges in Kelowna on Tuesday

The 2020 Desert Sands Community School grad class. A drive-by for this year’s class will take place on June 11 at the Heritage Park on Railway and then on Quartz Road in Cache Creek; the grads will also be parading through the two communities. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cheer on grads at drive-by and parade in Ashcroft and Cache Creek

This year’s Desert Sands graduating class will tour both communities on June 11

Clinton village office, 2014. Photo credit: Journal files
Clinton seeks grants for new housing development above town

A new road is needed to access the site, which is above Carson Street

Cache Creek council has decided there will not be a public meeting about the pool until after COVID-19 restrictions are set to ease on Sept. 7. (Photo credit: Journal files)
No public Cache Creek pool meeting planned until after Sept. 7

The public meeting was discussed at a Committee of the Whole meeting on June 7

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Travel quarantine rules set to ease for fully vaxed Canadians, permanent residents

Business groups welcomed the proposed change, still calling for a clear restart plan

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues, 148 new cases Wednesday

Vaccine clinics busy, 3.7 million doses delivered so far

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed in December. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Oil from vessel that sank in 1968 off Vancouver Island to be removed

DFO hires Florida firm to carefully remove oil from MV Schiedyk in Nootka Sound starting in mid-June

Landmark Grand 10 Cinemas in Kelowna. (Black Press Media files)
Landmark Cinemas’ 13 movie theatres opening next week in B.C.

Movies will be back on the big screens Tuesday, as part of the province’s COVID restart plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan walks to the rose garden at the B.C. legislature, June 16, 2020. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)
B.C. approves deferral of old-growth logging at Fairy Creek, Walbran valleys

Premier John Horgan accepts Indigenous demand to pause

Individuals who took Alesse birth control pills between Jan. 1, 2017, and April 30, 2019, could be eligible to take part in a class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. judge certifies class action against manufacturers of Alesse birth control pills

Two plaintiffs came before the court after becoming pregnant despite taking their Alesse birth control pills

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers not to fall for an “every child matters” orange shirt scam that is circulating from a Facebook advertisement. (Website/TeeToro)
T-shirt scammers falsely claim to support Indigenous causes, BBB warns

‘Opportunists trying to take advantage of a horrible tragedy is nothing new,” says Karla Laird

Most Read