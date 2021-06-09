Dear Editor,

We were extremely saddened to learn of the discovery of the burial site of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. It is difficult to even begin to imagine the grief and sorrow of the families of those children, and to fully comprehend the impacts of the Canadian residential school system that continue to echo throughout communities to this day.

This tragedy calls on all of us to recognize the impact this history continues to have on survivors, their families, and communities. Thousands of children were separated from their families, forbidden from practicing their own culture and, in many cases, never returned home. We must all work to support reconciliation, treat one another with kindness, and ensure this kind of cruelty is never repeated.

On behalf of everyone at Highland Valley Copper, we extend our deepest condolences to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc people and to all Indigenous and non-Indigenous people affected by this tragic news and by the trauma of residential schools across Canada.

We have lowered flags to half-mast at Highland Valley Copper and across Teck’s Canadian operations for 215 hours in honour of the children of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, their families, and communities.

Our hearts go out to everyone affected and our thoughts are with you as you mourn those who were lost.

Jacqui Schneider

Sr. Community Affairs Officer

Teck Highland Valley

Copper Partnership



editorial@accjournal.ca

Letters to the editor