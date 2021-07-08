Volunteers outside The Packing House in Spences Bridge take a well-deserved break after providing meals for dozens of fire personnel based in the community who are tackling the Lytton Creek fire. (Photo credit: Steve Rice/Facebook)

Volunteers outside The Packing House in Spences Bridge take a well-deserved break after providing meals for dozens of fire personnel based in the community who are tackling the Lytton Creek fire. (Photo credit: Steve Rice/Facebook)

Letters to the Editor

A reader writes to thank the volunteers feeding firefighters in Spences Bridge

Dear Editor,

I’d like to give a shout-out to the (mostly women) volunteers in Spences Bridge who have been putting in 14- and 18-hour days to help feed the firefighters working on the Lytton fire.

Special thanks must surely go to Steve and Paulet at the Packing House, who have basically donated their business and facility to this cause, as well as working from 6 a.m. until after midnight. You are all a credit to our town.

It would be remiss of me to not include the Spences Bridge Volunteer Fire Department in my thanks, and also the other businesses and individuals who have contributed to the cause.

Jim Ryan

Spences Bridge, B.C.


