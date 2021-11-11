Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

When the unmarked graves of thousands of native children incarcerated in residential schools was discovered in 2021, a storm of reaction was the result. The unidentified graves of thousands of native children is international news. It almost eclipses the mounting COVID statistics: the number in ICU, the number of deaths, mutations of the virus. Even the origin of the virus remains speculation.

There a lot of questions about the unmarked graves that do not have answers. Were records kept? If so, what kind of records? Names, ages, from which native band? How about the medical records for each child?

In the matter of the death of each child, was the cause determined by a medical doctor? Were the parents notified? Was the band notified?

Since there were thousands of burials of unidentified children made over the course of one hundred years, the vacuum of information is enormous.

Talking about reconciliation, at this point, is not only premature, it’s evidence of another cop-out diversion by the churches, the government, and the media. Reconciliation can hardly be achieved without the facts. There are too many questions out there that need to be addressed.

Esther Darlington

Ashcroft, B.C.

Dear Editor,

In less than two months, the Queen will be celebrating her 70th year on the throne. It also means that she will have presided as our head of state for nearly half of the history of this country.

Whether one is a Monarchist or Republican, this achievement is without precedent and calls for appropriate celebrations. While there are plenty of plans afoot in Britain and other Commonwealth countries, we in B.C. have not heard anything from Ottawa, Victoria, or our local municipal/regional governments.

After almost two years of COVID, the Jubilee offers the opportunity to recognize not only the extraordinary sense of duty and service of the Queen to Canada, but also recognize the service and sacrifice made by so many Canadians. Canadians have a long history of coming together to celebrate our communities and each other, and the celebrations might include our Indigenous peoples, new Canadians, live local celebrity performances, parades, community block parties and luncheons, tree plantings, and more.

There will not be another Jubilee in this reign. Let’s do the right thing.

Derek Hall

Vernon, B.C.



