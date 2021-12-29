Letters to the Editor

A reader writes to thank those who helped avert what could have been a disaster

Dear Editor,

This morning [Dec. 22] at 7:30 a.m. we received a frantic knock on our door. It was Dan Wadge from Associated Electric to very kindly tell us our truck was on fire in our driveway.

With him and his employees and our daughter-in-law’s help they pushed the truck away from the house. They used fire extinguishers and called the fire department, who arrived and put the fire out.

All is good now. The truck will need to be replaced, but our house is good and we are good. Thank you to all of the useful, helpful, kind-hearted people who helped us. We live in this small community because of the wonderful people who are here. Thanks.

Julia and Monty Kinvig

Ashcroft, B.C.



