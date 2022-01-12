Letters to the editor

Dear Editor,

Ashcroft and Area Community Resources Society would like to thank the communities of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and Spences Bridge for the support of our programs this year.

We joined with some other local non-profit groups to aid evacuees to our area from both wildfires and floods, and community members donated generously. With the money, we were able to purchase gas cards and food vouchers, and to help with evacuees’ immediate needs.

Our other major project was the packing and distribution of Christmas Hampers: 190 in all this year. Once again, we received both business and individual community support.

A big “thank you” to all who provided in-kind donations, funding, food donations, and volunteer effort. We have greatly appreciated the level of community support for our causes.

Esther Lang,

Chair, Christmas Hamper Program

Ashcroft, B.C.

Dear Editor,

Recently I lost my Visa credit card in the Ashcroft Bakery. Before I got home to our condo on the Mesa, it had been returned to our son’s residence, a total of no more than 15 minutes.

My wife and I will be forever grateful for the honesty and integrity of the people who returned it so promptly. Also, as senior citizens with mobility issues, we are most grateful to the younger people who consistently offer assistance to us old folks.

As a couple who moved here recently from Ontario, we are delighted to be part of such a caring and compassionate community.

Don and Beth Tedford

Ashcroft, B.C.

Dear Editor,

I am old, white, and privileged, yet I suffer from eco anxiety. My hometown has narrowly escaped the floods, fires, and atmospheric rivers engulfing neighbouring communities. I am a climate migrant, but I can’t conceive of a safe and affordable destination.

The UN and climate scientists have issued a “code red for humanity”. We have seen and experienced the effects of the climate crisis in our province, among our neighbours, and in the daily news from around the globe.

The solutions are clear and attainable. We need to phase out fossil fuels, not expand their use through government subsidies. We need to plan for a “just transition” to support workers in moving to renewable energies. We need to value and preserve our old growth forests, not eradicate them through clear cutting. In identifying and addressing the crisis, we will bring about a much brighter future.

Look up! Talk about it! Support your local, provincial, and federal governments in making the necessary plans to achieve Net Zero by 2050 by ensuring that we reduce our emissions by 45 per cent by 2030: eight years from now.

Anne McKague

Ashcroft, B.C.

Dear Editor,

It comes as no surprise that we are being made aware of the mess — realized and complained about for many years by many residents — at the Thompson-Nicola Regional District. It has been this way from Day One.

The TNRD is a useless foundation that, in too many situations, serves no real purpose but to put funds into what appear to be useless endeavours.

In my experience over many years in this area, I have observed too many times how the regional district, after receiving payment for fees for application purposes, then refuses to permit the proposed project. But the TNRD keeps the application fee. To what is it applied?

It is time to disband this money-gouging organization and come up with qualified, insightful, experienced personnel who can make logical and informed decisions on how to proceed with necessary projects and advancements to benefit our population.

Alcide Proulx

Barriere, B.C.



