Grumpy, one of the Better at Home Friendly Visitors, says thank you to the Ashcroft and District Health Care Auxiliary while Hunnee looks on. (Photo credit: Nancy Kendall)

Grumpy, one of the Better at Home Friendly Visitors, says thank you to the Ashcroft and District Health Care Auxiliary while Hunnee looks on. (Photo credit: Nancy Kendall)

Letters to the Editor

A reader writes with hearty thanks to the Ashcroft and District Health Care Auxiliary

Dear Editor,

On behalf of our clients enrolled in the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Better at Home program and my lead organization, Interior Community Services (Kamloops) — and our Friendly Visitors Grumpy and Hunnee — I want to thank the members of the Ashcroft and District Health Care Auxiliary so very much for their recent generous donation.

The Auxiliary has helped so many of our local non-profit groups with donations over the years, and ensures the funds help our community. I am pleased that they recognize and support Better at Home each year. Thank you for all your hard work and dedication.

Better at Home is currently serving just over 50 seniors in Ashcroft and Cache Creek, and last year we were able to expand our housekeeping services into Clinton. In the last year (January 2021 to January 2022) we have been able to serve in the following ways:

– Friendly Visits to 38 clients (325 service moments);

– Snow shoveling to 16 clients (177 service moments);

– Yard work to nine clients (103 service moments);

– Grocery assists to 10 clients (41 service moments); and

– Housekeeping to 61 clients (1,122 service moments).

With the donation from the Auxiliary we can help even more clients continue to live independently in their own homes.

I hope this letter inspires a few more people to volunteer for the Ashcroft and District Health Care Auxiliary. It is needed in our community so all programs can benefit from these donations.

Nancy Kendall

Better at Home

Program Coordinator


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
World Wetlands Day: Nature needs us to do more

Just Posted

Ms M. Marlow and Lytton Fire Chief Jason Phillips (l) with some of the Desert Sands Community School Grade 2/3 students. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Desert Sands students create cards for a great cause

(from l) Interior Savings Credit Union’s Ashcroft Branch Manager Karma Kubbernus with Executive Director Trish Schachtel and Family Support Worker Sherry Anderson of the South Cariboo E. Fry Society. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
E. Fry Society starting new ‘Connect Through Cooking’ program

Gold Country Communities Society is launching a new program designed to encourage people to shop local and support local businesses, artists, artisans, and more. (Photo credit: Hunnies Mercantile)
New ‘shop local’ initiative shows what the region has to offer

The South Cariboo Sportsmen Association is holding a third ‘Rebuild Our Range’ raffle to relocate their shotgun range (pictured) to a new site. (Photo credit: South Cariboo Sportsmen Association)
Sportsmen Association holding third ‘Rebuild Our Range’ raffle