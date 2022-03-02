Letters to the editor stock image

Letters to the Editor

A reader writes to thank an anonymous donor who has helped local food banks

Dear Editor,

The Ashcroft and District Lions Club was recently the recipient of a $1,000 donation, which the donor asked to have donated to the Ashcroft Food Bank and the Clinton Food Bank. He asked that his donation be anonymous.

He is a person who cares, and who is concerned for the people in our communities who are have problems making ends meet and who don’t have enough food. On behalf of the people who will benefit from this donation, our Lions Club thanks this person who gave such a generous donation.

Vivian Edwards

Ashcroft and District Lions Club


