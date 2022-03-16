Letters to the editor stock image

Letters to the Editor

A reader writes to pay tribute to the Clinton Curling Club for a successful bonspiel

Dear Editor,

Hats off to the Clinton Curling Club for hosting a successful bonspiel on March 5, with 11 teams!

There was support from Ashcroft curlers and a fantastic turnout. Each team played a minimum of three games, with great cash prizes for the winning teams. (The cash prize didn’t quite cover my bar bill, but I suppose that was my fault.)

A delicious potluck dinner, including Diana’s famous cream puffs, was available for curlers and fans alike. It was great to get together again after more than two years of being apart. Several door prizes were drawn, with prizes donated by local businesses.

Thanks to all of the executive and volunteers who made this event the huge success that it was.

Wayne Marchant

Clinton, B.C.

