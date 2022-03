A reader writes to thank the community of 16 Mile for their support battling a fire on March 20

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the 16 Mile Community Society, I would like to thank the community for all their support at the fire at 16 Mile on the evening of March 20.

Without your support we couldn’t have conquered the beast, and the community would likely have suffered worse damage.

Again, thanks.

Allen Midgley

President

16 Mile Community Society



