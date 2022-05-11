Letters to the Editor

The Soup’s On coordinator says thank you to volunteers

Shannon Porter (l) and Chrissy Carey at Soup’s On in Ashcroft on April 22. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Dear Editor,

I had the honour of volunteering with Shannon Porter on April 22 at our weekly Soup’s On lunch at St. Alban’s hall. She was heading up a team for the Ashcroft Terminal.

It entailed many hours of hard work, and I was impressed with her stamina and calm demeanor even during a few potentially disastrous problems. I also admired how she treated each person, making them feel welcomed and respected. The clients connect well with her.

We are fortunate to have such a stalwart member of the Bonaparte community helping us to keep this volunteer service alive in Ashcroft.

Many thanks and kukstemc to Shannon and her team of Chrissy Carey, Jean Huba, Judy Buhler, and Roy Nicholson.

Karyn Bryson

Ashcroft, B.C.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor