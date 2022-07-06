Letters to the editor

A reader writes to say thank you for support for the recent bike rodeo

Dear Editor,

First off, I’d like to thank all the sponsors that made the Ashcroft Off-Road Cycling Association’s first bike rodeo on June 12 such a success. We would like to thank the Ashcroft HUB Society for hosting the rodeo, as well as helping with spreading the word. We’d also like to thank Saftey Mart for providing the food, Spoke in Motion bike shop for providing some prizes for the kids, and Ashcroft Home Hardware for their contribution of wood for ramps, as well as Teck Highland Valley Copper for more prizes and water bottles.

We couldn’t have done this without Steve Deering and Deanna Horsting with their donations of ramps and prizes, as well as their time for helping the club organize the rodeo. Thanks also to Carl Minnabarriet for his help as chef.

Once again, just a huge thank you to everyone. Hopefully we’ll have another successful rodeo next year!

Travis Storkan

Ashcroft, B.C.



