Letters to the editor

A reader writes to explain why Soup’s On will not be opening its doors on Aug. 5

Soup’s On, held every Friday in St. Alban’s Anglican Church hall in Ashcroft, will not be opening on Friday, Aug. 5. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Dear Editor,

We have been proud that we have been able to keep the Soup’s On program going for almost 10 years without missing a Friday. We have even covered Christmas on a Friday. COVID protocols caused a blip, so we switched to bagged hand-out lunches and meal voucnhers where some choices could still be offered.

So we are sad to inform our patrons that we will not be open for business as usual to feed hungry people this week. We need to cancel the lunch for this coming Friday, Aug. 5, due to a lack of volunteers and a team leader. Too many of our regular volunteers are on holidays.

We will be open the following Friday, Aug. 12, with three salads, fresh fruit, and cold cuts.

Anyone who would like more information, or to volunteer at Soup’s On, can call (250) 457-0667.

Karen Bryson

Ashcroft, B.C.



