Soup’s On, held every Friday in St. Alban’s Anglican Church hall in Ashcroft, will not be opening on Friday, Aug. 5. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Soup’s On, held every Friday in St. Alban’s Anglican Church hall in Ashcroft, will not be opening on Friday, Aug. 5. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Letters to the Editor

A reader writes to explain why Soup’s On will not be opening its doors on Aug. 5

Dear Editor,

We have been proud that we have been able to keep the Soup’s On program going for almost 10 years without missing a Friday. We have even covered Christmas on a Friday. COVID protocols caused a blip, so we switched to bagged hand-out lunches and meal voucnhers where some choices could still be offered.

So we are sad to inform our patrons that we will not be open for business as usual to feed hungry people this week. We need to cancel the lunch for this coming Friday, Aug. 5, due to a lack of volunteers and a team leader. Too many of our regular volunteers are on holidays.

We will be open the following Friday, Aug. 12, with three salads, fresh fruit, and cold cuts.

Anyone who would like more information, or to volunteer at Soup’s On, can call (250) 457-0667.

Karen Bryson

Ashcroft, B.C.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letters to the editor

Previous story
OPINION: Chilliwack Fair’s display of tank crushing cars deemed ‘insensitive’ in light of Ukraine war

Just Posted

The long-gone Sumallo Lodge on Highway 3 east of Hope, which played a role in the Hope Slide tragedy in January 1965, as seen in a photolog from July 21, 1966. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Vintage video logs of B.C.’s highways a vivid trip back in time

Campfire, no date, stock image
Kamloops Fire Centre bans campfires in region as of Aug. 4

A U-13 match in the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association in June 2019. The Association’s AGM is on Aug. 24, and several key positions need to be filled at the meeting in order to ensure there is a 2023 season. (Photo credit: Deanna Hayes)
South Cariboo Minor Soccer looking to fill key positions at upcoming AGM

The Maria Creek fire northeast of Lillooet has grown to 400 hectares. Smoke from the fire is clearly visible in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and the surrounding area. (Photo credit: BCWS)
Wildfire crews continue to battle blazes south of Ashcroft and north of Pavilion