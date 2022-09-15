Hundreds of people attended the Country in the Park concert in Ashcroft on Aug. 19, raising nearly $6,000 for the Lytton Fire Department. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Letters to the Editor

Country in the Park concert a success

Dear Editor,

As you know, last month we finally got to hold the long-planned concert in Ashcroft. This idea first started out as a “Barn Dance” to be held at the arena. Then along came COVID to put a damper on things.

But plans evolved, and we moved the event outdoors to ensure everyone could attend, and decided to make it all ages and free to attend. What an event it was! The feedback has been extremely positive; so many smiling faces! On top of that, $5,700 was raised for the Lytton Fire Department, which was severely impacted by the wildfires in 2021.

Many thanks to the businesses and individuals who donated to the raffle, or just donated their time to help set-up and organize. These people are truly community builders.

Thank you to the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal, which ran a story before the event which really helped get the word out to those who aren’t on social media.

The one question we keep hearing is, when is Country in the Park 2?

Nadine Davenport (UniTea Café & Lounge)

Trisha Richardson (TR Entertainment)

Ryan Lake (Random Guy)

Letters to the editor

Previous story
VIDEO: Message from Ryan Reynolds helps Black Press reporter celebrate end of cancer journey

Just Posted

General election day is Oct. 15, 2022.
Clinton municipal election race heats up

(Cache Creek Community Craze/Facebook)
Cache Creek Community Craze to be held on Sept. 17

Members of the Ashcroft Curling Club in October 2021. The new season is starting soon, with the AGM on Sept. 27. (Photo credit: Ashcroft Curling Club)
Ashcroft Curling Club gets set for new season with AGM on Sept. 27

Curtain raiser of Nisga'a playwright Larry Guno's Bunk # 7 at REM Lee Theatre in Nov 2021. The play is set to tour northern B.C. next month. (Supplied photo)
Soul-searching play set in residential school prepares for reconciliation tour in northern B.C.