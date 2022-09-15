Dear Editor,

As you know, last month we finally got to hold the long-planned concert in Ashcroft. This idea first started out as a “Barn Dance” to be held at the arena. Then along came COVID to put a damper on things.

But plans evolved, and we moved the event outdoors to ensure everyone could attend, and decided to make it all ages and free to attend. What an event it was! The feedback has been extremely positive; so many smiling faces! On top of that, $5,700 was raised for the Lytton Fire Department, which was severely impacted by the wildfires in 2021.

Many thanks to the businesses and individuals who donated to the raffle, or just donated their time to help set-up and organize. These people are truly community builders.

Thank you to the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal, which ran a story before the event which really helped get the word out to those who aren’t on social media.

The one question we keep hearing is, when is Country in the Park 2?

Nadine Davenport (UniTea Café & Lounge)

Trisha Richardson (TR Entertainment)

Ryan Lake (Random Guy)

Letters to the editor