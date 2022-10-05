Letters to the editor stock image

Readers write about health care and support for seniors

Dear Editor,

It was with great pleasure that I read the wonderful news that Ashcroft has a new health model that will provide better health care for our communities.

However, I was very disappointed that there was no mention as to how this came about. Several years ago our MLA, Jackie Tegart, brought two men over from Princeton who presented to a large meeting the health model that was developed for their town. From that meeting, a group of us got together and formed WHAC. There were many meetings with Interior Health and other stakeholders trying to improve our health services.

Eventually HAWC was formed. Under the leadership of Sheila Corneillie, her committee worked tirelessly, lobbying the government and having many meetings with Interior Health. Our MLA Jackie Tegart also pushed the NDP many times, reminding them of their election promise to get our hospital open seven days a week.

As a result of dedication, hard work, and perseverance we finally have a new health model that will provide health care to our communities seven days a week. No longer will we have to wait for two weeks to see a doctor or even just to renew a prescription. Thank you, Sheila and your committee. It wouldn’t have happened if you hadn’t persevered.

Vivian Edwards

Ashcroft, B.C.

Dear Editor,

Oct. 1 was the International Day of Older Persons 2022, and an excellent opportunity to recognize the valuable contributions seniors make every day in communities throughout British Columbia.

The United Nations has designated this year’s theme as “The Resilience and Contributions of Older Women” to highlight the vital role women play in supporting everyone through the aging process. Whether it is caring for a spouse, a friend, a neighbour, or a grandchild, women prove their role as a caregiver knows no expiry date.

Our communities continue to be enriched by the volunteer efforts of seniors overall, and in particular older women. When we look at who is running the seniors’ centres, the meals on wheels programs, and the hospital auxiliaries across the province, we find it is mostly seniors and mostly women.

A longer life and a smaller income are the hallmarks of B.C.’s senior women, and today let us give thanks and celebrate their resilience and generosity.

Isobel Mackenzie

BC Seniors Advocate


