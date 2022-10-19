Ken Brown (r) at the 2021 Black Powder Rendezvous hosted by the South Cariboo Sportsmen Association. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Letters to the Editor

A reader writes to thank supporters of this year’s Black Powder Rendezvous

Dear Editor,

The South Cariboo Sportsmen Association’s ninth annual Thanksgiving Black Powder Rendezvous took place Oct. 7–9. I wish to thank all the business and merchants of Ashcroft and Cache Creek for their kind donations and for making the event a success for 2022. A great weekend was had by all; to all of you, thank you again!

Ashcroft: AES Electric; Arrow Transport; ASC Boston Flats; Ashcroft Bakery; Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal; Ashcroft Terminal; Becca’s Barber Shop; Bloomin’ Paintbrush; Ken and Betty Brown; Chevron; Anita Clench; Community Futures; Desert Hills Ranch; Esso Travel Centre; Fields; G&C Electric Boston Flats; Grand Central Café; Barry and Letty Hanson; Home Hardware; The HUB; IDA Pharmacy; Interior Savings Insurance and Credit Union; Jim Jones; Koppers; Mettle Boston Flats; Nature’s Gifts; NGN Sales and Service; Quality Glass; Ray Johnson Ent.; Revelations Hair Salon; Rolgear; Safety Mart; Sam’s Diner; Suncatcher Crafts; T-Bee’s Honey; UniTea Café and Lounge.

Cache Creek: Anie’s; A&W; BT Tires; Cache Creek Machine Shop; Cariboo Clear; Cariboo Jade Shop; CRC Concrete; Dairy Queen; Hungry Herbie’s; Junctions Coffee House; Kal-Tire; Reni Lind; Lordco; Petro-Can Restaurant; Slim Jim’s Restaurant; Starhouse Restaurant; Rob Wilcox.

Ken Brown

Black Powder Director

Ashcroft, B.C.


