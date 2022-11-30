Letters to the Editor

RCMP Sgt. Kathleen Fitzgerald writes to say thanks for the memories as she prepares to move

Dear Editor,

It is from my heart that I wanted to write this letter to our communities that make up the Ashcroft/Cache Creek area.

I had the pleasure of being the Detachment Commander of the Ashcroft RCMP from September 2016 to February 2020. With COVID-19, I couldn’t hold a “Thank you” drop-in at the Legion as I had originally planned.

We have recently sold our property up at Barnes Lake and will be moving to the East Kootenays in the New Year. This is bittersweet for us (Pat and me), and I know I won’t have a dry eye come moving day!

I wanted to thank everyone who made my time here so special! We have been through a lot together: fires, floods, loss of loved ones/friends, and so much more, including many happy and special times too.

Special thanks to the councils of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Bonaparte First Nation (a special thank you to the late John Pierro), and Ashcroft Band; Graffiti Days committee members; the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department and the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department; BC Ambulance (Ashcroft); the Sea Cadets and Legion; and the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre.

It has been my privilege to serve here, and we will be coming back for Graffiti Days and visiting friends in the future! Pat and I found each other here, and we hold so many of you close to our hearts (you know who you are!). A heartfelt thank you to you all, and until we see each other again…

All the best,

Kathleen Fitzgerald (née Thain)



