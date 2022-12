A reader writes to say thank you to a snow angel

Dear Editor,

There is a snow angel out there,

His name is Ward Blake.

Our lives so much easier,

He definitely makes.

Please Ward don’t ever grow old,

For if you do,

There will be a sign out front

With a message that says “house sold”.

Thank you, Ward, for keeping our sidewalks clear of snow.

Vivian Edwards

Ashcroft, B.C.



