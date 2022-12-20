The Ashcroft and District Hospice Society’s Memory Tree was in Spences Bridge and Ashcroft recently, and volunteers gratefully accepted the generous donations from community members. (Photo credit: Ashcroft and District Hospice Society) Ashcroft and District Hospice Society members Nancy White (l) and Shirley Holowchuk at the Ashcroft post office. (Photo credit: Deb Tedford)

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Ashcroft and District Hospice Society, I would like to thank everyone who visited our Memory Tree table at the Ashcroft Post Office.

We were blessed to chat with so many familiar friends, and to meet many new faces from our area communities. Your generosity was overwhelming, and humbling!

Thank you also to the community of Spences Bridge, for allowing us to once again be part of your annual Tree Lighting event. Your community is a true example of giving from the heart.

To the many who are feeling the loss of loved ones, during the holiday season … remember that we, your friends and neighbours, understand, care, and stand beside you.

Gratefully,

Deb Tedford

Ashcroft and District

Hospice Society



Letters to the editor