Members of the Ashcroft and District Lions Club were among those who helped with the annual Christmas Hamper program in December. (from l) Lions Jackie Berkey, Darlene Daily, Vivian Edwards, and Gordon Daily; Christmas Hamper chair Esther Lang; and Lions Club president Sue Peters. Not pictured are Lions Nick Lebedoff, Joe Weremchuk, Glen Foster, George Stringer, and Deborah Wilson-Green, who were out delivering hampers or picking up buggies, or who had helped with the hamper packing. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Letters to the Editor

A reader writes with thanks for support of Christmas Hamper program

Dear Editor,

The Ashcroft and Area Community Resources Society would like to thank the communities of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and Spences Bridge for their generous giving of both money and food for our Christmas Hamper Drive.

The support by businesses, organizations, and the public in general has been much appreciated. Our volunteers packed and distributed 172 hampers in the four communities. Thank you for the part you played in our success.

Esther Lang

Chair, Christmas Hamper Drive


