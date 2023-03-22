Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,
We’ve been celebrating Earth Day since April 22, 1970. This year, on April 22, the theme is “Invest in our Planet”.
Given how things are going — carbon emissions rising, polar ice melting, drought, floods, and alarming losses of biodiversity — perhaps one day is not enough. How about if we celebrate our home, the Earth, for the whole month of April?
Please bring your energy and curiosity to a planning meeting on Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB. We’ll be looking for ideas for fun and engaging activities throughout the month. If meetings aren’t your thing, but you’d like to participate, please drop a note to Anne McKague (anne.mckague@gmail.com) or Jessica Clement (executivedirector@ashcrofthub.com) and we’ll get cracking!
Stay tuned to nature-themed displays in the Sidewalk Gallery on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft for the month of April. Yay spring! Yay Mother Earth!
Anne McKague
Ashcroft, B.C.
A grateful resident of the unceded and shared territory of theNlaka’ pamux and the Secwèpemc peoples. “Culture is Medicine”.
