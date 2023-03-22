April 22, 2023 is Earth Day, but a reader writes to ask if we can’t give more time to celebrate our planet. (Photo credit: Public Domain Pictures)

April 22, 2023 is Earth Day, but a reader writes to ask if we can’t give more time to celebrate our planet. (Photo credit: Public Domain Pictures)

Letters to the Editor

A reader writes about turning Earth Day into Earth Month to celebrate our planet

Dear Editor,

We’ve been celebrating Earth Day since April 22, 1970. This year, on April 22, the theme is “Invest in our Planet”.

Given how things are going — carbon emissions rising, polar ice melting, drought, floods, and alarming losses of biodiversity — perhaps one day is not enough. How about if we celebrate our home, the Earth, for the whole month of April?

Please bring your energy and curiosity to a planning meeting on Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB. We’ll be looking for ideas for fun and engaging activities throughout the month. If meetings aren’t your thing, but you’d like to participate, please drop a note to Anne McKague (anne.mckague@gmail.com) or Jessica Clement (executivedirector@ashcrofthub.com) and we’ll get cracking!

Stay tuned to nature-themed displays in the Sidewalk Gallery on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft for the month of April. Yay spring! Yay Mother Earth!

Anne McKague

Ashcroft, B.C.

A grateful resident of the unceded and shared territory of theNlaka’ pamux and the Secwèpemc peoples. “Culture is Medicine”.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The Editor’s Desk: The province and the pill

Just Posted

A new farmers’ market is set to open in Ashcroft on May 14, and run every Sunday through October. (Photo credit: Ashcroft Farmers and Artisans)
New Ashcroft farmers’ and artisan market aims to open May 14

(clockwise from top l) 2021 Easter Scavenger Hunt grand prize winners Kendra, Alex, Jackie, Averley, and Ella Frediani. This year’s hunt starts on March 25 and ends on April 3, with all participants guaranteed to take home a prize. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft Easter scavenger hunt returns for kids of all ages

The Rotary Club of Ashcroft and Cache Creek 2021 Citizens of the Year (from l) Paulet Rice, Al Stott, Marijke Stott, Michaela Aie, Jacob Aie, and Pat Moyer. The 2022 Citizens of the Year will be honoured at a dinner on May 11. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft/Cache Creek Rotary names 2022 Citizens of the Year

The 17 horses were found in an area north of Highway 1 near Walhachin, about 65 km west of Kamloops. (Photo credit: Google)
Police continue search for killer of 17 wild horses near Walhachin