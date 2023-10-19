Letters to the editor

A reader writes with thanks for the generous donations to this year’s Black Powder Rendezvous

Dear Editor,

As Director of the Black Powder Division of the South Cariboo sportsmen Association, I would like to thank all the businesses and residents, and other donors, in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and area for their kind donations to this year’s Thanksgiving Black Powder Rendezvous success.

David Wright was the Top Mountainman, Margie Chat was the Top Mountainwoman, and David Wright was Most Sportsmanlike.

Ken Brown

Black Powder Director

South Cariboo

Sportsmen Association

Highway 1/Boston Flats

ASC Auto Service

Mettle Dreams

Cornwall Esso

G&C Electric

Ashcroft

Home Hardware

Arrow Transport

Revelations Hair Salon

Becca’s Barber Shop

Tara’s Nails

Nature’s Gifts

Iron Diesel

Safety Mart Foods

Interior Savings

Quality Glass

Ray Johnson Construction

Interior Savings Insurance

Fields Stores

Ashcroft Arts Shop

Raz Ventures

Ashcroft Chevron

Ashcroft Terminal

NGN Small Engines

Koppers

RolGear

Sam’s Diner

Suncatcher Gifts

Associated Electrical

Ashcroft Print Shop

Central Café

Community Futures Sun Country

John Savage

Ashcroft HUB

G&T Auto Services

UniTea Café and Lounge

Jim Jones

Ken John

Ashcroft Journal

Barry and Letty Hanson

IDA Drug Store

Kevin Hughes

Ken and Betty Brown

Ashcroft Bakery

Dr. W. Habeeb

Deb Wawrenuik

William Forsyth

Cache Creek

Hungry Herbie’s

Reni Lind

Slim Jim’s Diner

Anie’s Pizza

KalTire

Marlee’s Den

CRC Cement

A&W/Chevron

Husky/Esso

Rob Wilcox

Cariboo Jade Shop

Lordco

Mike Brown (Salmon Arm)

Lloyd Cushway (Vernon)

