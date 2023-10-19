Letters to the editor

Dear Editor,
As Director of the Black Powder Division of the South Cariboo sportsmen Association, I would like to thank all the businesses and residents, and other donors, in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and area for their kind donations to this year’s Thanksgiving Black Powder Rendezvous success.
David Wright was the Top Mountainman, Margie Chat was the Top Mountainwoman, and David Wright was Most Sportsmanlike.
Ken Brown
Black Powder Director
South Cariboo
Sportsmen Association
Highway 1/Boston Flats
ASC Auto Service
Mettle Dreams
Cornwall Esso
G&C Electric
Ashcroft
Home Hardware
Arrow Transport
Revelations Hair Salon
Becca’s Barber Shop
Tara’s Nails
Nature’s Gifts
Iron Diesel
Safety Mart Foods
Interior Savings
Quality Glass
Ray Johnson Construction
Interior Savings Insurance
Fields Stores
Ashcroft Arts Shop
Raz Ventures
Ashcroft Chevron
Ashcroft Terminal
NGN Small Engines
Koppers
RolGear
Sam’s Diner
Suncatcher Gifts
Associated Electrical
Ashcroft Print Shop
Central Café
Community Futures Sun Country
John Savage
Ashcroft HUB
G&T Auto Services
UniTea Café and Lounge
Jim Jones
Ken John
Ashcroft Journal
Barry and Letty Hanson
IDA Drug Store
Kevin Hughes
Ken and Betty Brown
Ashcroft Bakery
Dr. W. Habeeb
Deb Wawrenuik
William Forsyth
Cache Creek
Hungry Herbie’s
Reni Lind
Slim Jim’s Diner
Anie’s Pizza
KalTire
Marlee’s Den
CRC Cement
A&W/Chevron
Husky/Esso
Rob Wilcox
Cariboo Jade Shop
Lordco
Mike Brown (Salmon Arm)
Lloyd Cushway (Vernon)