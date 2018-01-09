Letters to the Editor

A reader writes to request more human interest stories in the wake of last year’s wildfires.

Dear Editor,

Buried in the seemingly endless details of what was news in 2017, are stories about people. People who have lost their homes, all their possessions. Everything except their dignity; their capacity to survive.

I don’t know about you, but I would like to know how they are coping; how they are rebuilding their lives; how they are feeling in the aftermath of personal loss most of us can’t imagine.

In the media, it’s called Human Interest. For instance, I would like to know how the local Indian Band is coping with the loss of houses, equipment, etc.; how some of the residents of Boston Flats Trailer Park have coped, and how they have been able to rebuild their lives, or if they are still dealing with the trauma of loss. These are the kind of personal stories that make newspapers worth reading.

As a former editor and weekly newspaper publisher, that’s what I’m interested in.

Esther Darlington

Ashcroft, B.C.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
The Editor’s Desk: Scary new digital world

Just Posted

Local Indigenous model gets opportunity to be on the runway in major Australian fashion show

Jada Raphael of the Cook’s Ferry Band will represent the Nlakapamux and Secwepemc Nations.

New members help keep Ashcroft and District Lions Club in good shape

Other Lions clubs are having to close because of aging membership and lack of new members.

Please don’t feed the deer: you’ll do more harm than good

Plus the possibility of wolves in Ashcroft, why we feed the birds, and why you don’t want raccoons.

Local News Briefs: Night Market and Swap and Shop coming to the HUB in February

Plus Experience Gold Country, why not to turn on house lights while driving, and more.

Golden Country: Yale goes from deserted Hudson’s Bay Company post to boom town

When gold fever prompted thousands of miners north, Yale found itself at the eye of the storm.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Gayle King: ‘She loves this country … but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time’

Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts

The dominant influenza A strain is H3N2, which tends to infect seniors in greater numbers

Most Read

  • The Editor’s Desk: Scary new digital world

    How the author found out more than she wanted to know about a complete stranger.

  • Letters to the Editor

    A reader writes to request more human interest stories in the wake of last year’s wildfires.