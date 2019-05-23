Letters to the Editor

A reader changes her mind about the Eco-Depot

Dear Editor,

After reading the impassioned, reasonable letters of the residents of Boston Flats regarding the Eco-Depot (The Journal, May 9), I’ve changed my mind: not only about the location of the depot adjacent to prime agricultural land, but about the needs of the families living there.

Without consultation with the residents, it would seem the decision by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District is arbitrary, and certainly without regard for the area’s recent history.

We seemed to have had a perfectly convenient solution to the problem of recycling packaging, glass, tin cans, and paper at the recycling depots in Ashcroft and Cache Creek. Many people were aghast when the depots there were suddenly (it seemed, and without consultation with the communities) removed. Predictions that people would soon give up, and items like these would be abandoned beside roads and byways, were certainly not far-fetched.

The mayors of our towns who attended regular meetings of the TNRD were not heard to express concerns about this. Yet even a casual canvassing of opinions could have made the concerns public.

I was moved by Natalie Kellington’s letter. I was also impressed by the letter of Gord and Corry Fehr. Under the circumstances expressed so movingly and adequately, I think another, more appropriate location should be found as soon as possible.

Esther Darlington

Ashcroft, B.C.

Dear Editor,

On June 6, 1944, Toronto’s Allan Bacon was one of thousands of Canadians to arrive by boat on the shores of Juno Beach in Normandy, France. As this year marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, 99-year-old Bacon is reflecting on that pivotal event.

Bacon enlisted with the Royal Regiment of Canada in 1940 and was later transferred to the Canadian Scottish Regiment. When his tour of duty took him to Normandy, his role was in the mortar platoon. On June 17, 1944, Bacon was based in a barn, anticipating an attack that never came. He went into a nearby shed to disarm the grenades when one exploded, resulting in the loss of his right arm.

When Bacon realized he’d lost his arm, his first thought was, “This will break my mother’s heart.” Bacon recovered at a hospital in England, where he learned to use his left arm through exercises like washing windows.

On returning to Canada, he became a member of The War Amps, an Association started by amputee veterans returning from WWI to help each other adapt to their new reality. Today, Bacon continues to be active with The War Amps Toronto Branch.

Through the years he, along with his fellow War Amps members, have made it a goal to remember and commemorate their fallen comrades, and to educate youth about the horrors of war. “In Normandy, many Canadians died or suffered wounds that they had to carry for the rest of their lives,” says Bacon. “On anniversaries like D-Day, it’s important that we never forget.”

Martine Lépine

Manager, Communications

The War Amps


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
OPINION: Liberal environmental contradictions could pave way for Conservative win

Just Posted

Cache Creek landfill extension set for September completion

Project has been delayed due to wildfires and floods over past two years

Drag races set to return for Graffiti Days weekend

Annual event features old favourites like the smoke show, and new events like a drive-in movie

Bonaparte River fishway, Thompson steelhead among projects awarded grant funding

More than $9 million will help 170 fish and wildlife projects around B.C.

Wellness clinics provide free, drop-in health information

New service in Clinton helps patients manage their health care and stay out of hospital

Soccer Report

Reflections as the soccer season reaches the halfway point

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana crops ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Nisga’a Nation tourism industry hits the road

First pilot tour to the Nass Valley is set for this summer with Indigenous Tourism BC

B.C. woman left ‘black and blue’ after being pushed off 40-foot cliff at lake

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses as investigation continues

Thunderstorms to bring heavy rain, risk of flash floods in the southern Interior

Ten to 30 millimetres of rain to fall over the early weekend

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Most Read