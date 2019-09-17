Letters to the Editor

A reader writes about the passing of two local legends

Dear Editor,

I’ve just learned via Facebook that two icons of the Cariboo have passed on into the Great Immensity. One is a rancher—Red Allison of Clinton—and the other is Terry Morgan, a former chief of the Bonaparte Indian band.

So much history deserves an epitaph. Yet where would such an epitaph come from, that could possibly describe the lives of men who made so significant an impact on their communities, their families?

They were humble men, yet dignity was the hallmark many might envy. There are no photo ops, no public recognition of their lives. Strange how such significant men who are larger than life could remain unknown to all but a relative few of us.

I knew both men. I wanted to write an article about Red, but he declined the offer. I wanted to write about his life as a rancher in the Chilcotin, and later in the area of Clinton. I knew he had a great story that people would enjoy reading about; an affirmation of a life that was hard and tough, that took guts and determination to wrest a living from. Ranchers, like farmers, depend on so many things that remain out of their control, yet they succeed in building lives that are truly remarkable in resilience and courage.

Red Allison: a name that means a great deal to this journalist. Any journalist. Paul St. Pierre knew the greatness of men like Red, and wrote about them in his columns in the Vancouver Sun.

Terry (Felix) Morgan’s image will haunt the pages of South Cariboo history for many years to come. Sure, that sign he had erected on the boundary of the Bonaparte and the Village of Cache Creek—“Welcome to Trash Creek”—didn’t earn him any accolades. Quite the reverse. But he fought for the rights of the land, as many other First Nations are doing. Land and nature were sacred trusts.

Some day, the planet will be considered in the same light. Not by the force of numbers, but the force of self-preservation. The astronauts saw the Earth’s singular loneliness in the black emptiness of space, as Terry recognized the sacredness of life on Earth in the land he was born and raised in.

I see these two men who were quite different in appearance, and probably in character, as icons. No more, and no less.

Esther Darlington

Ashcroft, B.C.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Cutting wood waste produces some bleeding

Just Posted

Cache Creek councillor has committee appointments rescinded

Council also presented with need for roof repairs to Cache Creek fire hall

RCMP conclude investigation into 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire

Files have been turned over to BC Prosecution Service

HUB Online Network finding its feet, documenting the region

New venture already has nearly three dozen videos up on YouTube channel

New support resource in area for women with disabilities

Pacific Dawn will be holding regular meetings in Ashcroft for women with disabilities

Handbell choir looking for new members to learn an old art form

Desert Bells Handbell Choir one of the few four-octave choirs in the province

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Most Read