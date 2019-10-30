Letters to the Editor

Talk of Western separatism is fanning the flames, while war amputees pass the torch

Dear Editor,

Sean Borle, 24, recalls meeting Second World War veteran Lloyd Brown, 96, for the first time six years ago at a Remembrance Day ceremony. “We had this magical moment where I reached out my right hand and he put out his left, to shake hands,” Borle says.

Borle was born missing his left hand, and Brown lost his right arm due to shrapnel from a shell on Oct. 18, 1944, while serving with the Loyal Edmonton Regiment in Italy.

On Remembrance Day, the pair share a special tradition of laying a wreath on behalf of The War Amps, an organization entering its second century of service this year.

The War Amps was started by war amputee veterans returning from the First World War to help each other adapt to their new reality as amputees. They then welcomed amputee veterans following the Second World War, sharing all that they had learned.

Borle grew up in The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, which provides financial assistance for the cost of artificial limbs, emotional support, and regional seminars to young amputees across Canada. It was started by War Amps Members like Brown, who realized that their experiences of living with amputation could help others.

Through what they call “Operation Legacy”, Borle and his fellow members of CHAMP have now “taken up the torch” of remembrance to pay tribute to the veteran members of The War Amps, whose efforts have made a difference in the lives of thousands of amputees.

“Knowing that there are people like Lloyd who understand what it’s like to be missing a limb, makes you feel like you’re not alone,” says Borle.

When Brown attends the Remembrance Day ceremonies, he reflects on all those in his regiment who never came home. “It’s heartbreaking to think of all those who lost their lives and it’s important to remember them,” he says.

For Borle, it’s special to share Remembrance Day with Brown. “I would not be the person I am today had it not been for that decision more than 100 years ago to begin The War Amps,” he says.

“It is our commitment as Champs that the legacy and sacrifices of Lloyd, and all the war amputee veterans, will be remembered and carried forward.”

Martine Lépine

Manager, Communications

The War Amps

Ottawa, Ontario

Dear Editor,

According to the Alberta government’s own website, Alberta produces 3.8 million barrels of oil per day, every day; a figure that is forecast to increase each month between now and 2020.

Yet to hear the post-election rhetoric from east of the Rockies, you would think that Justin Trudeau has personally turned off the taps and people in Alberta were starving on the streets. Despite the increases in production, jobs in the oil sector are declining due to automation, as is the case in just about every industrial sector across the whole world.

The politicians responsible for fanning the flames of so-called “Wexit” [Western Exit] need to consider their responsibility to speaking the truth before they set the whole country to civil war.

Jim Ryan

Spences Bridge, B.C.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: Priorities in a divided province following 2019 election

Just Posted

Ashcroft student gets up-close look at local government

‘It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for someone my age’

Soup’s On looking for volunteers to help with weekly lunches

Program has been providing hearty by-donation lunches in Ashcroft since January 2009

New glass mosaic celebrates 100 years of the Canadian National Railway

Ashcroft Communities in Bloom committee sponsored Legacy Park mosaic

Christmas Hamper program gears up for another season

Last year 167 hampers were distributed, and more may be needed this year

School District offers free lunch program for all students

Program is in effect for the 2019/2020 school year, and might be extended

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Man stunned by RCMP Taser following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Most Read