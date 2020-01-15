Letters to the Editor

Readers write about the Christmas Hampers and Canada’s absence in a global fight

Dear Editor,

What is the government waiting for? The international community has pledged a new round of disease prevention through the Global Polio Initiative, but Canada is nowhere to be found.

Vaccinations are the cheapest, most effective way to prevent disease and reduce poverty worldwide. Disease and poverty are twin sides of the same coin: someone suffering from measles, malaria, polio, or a whole host of other preventable diseases cannot work or support a family.

It makes far more economic sense to fund vaccinations than complex medical services for the sick. The world knows this, and most developed nations have already pledged their share of funding.

But where is Canada? The election was a long time ago, yet Minister Gould is still missing in action. While the world waits for Canada to act, recent outbreaks of polio and measles show that infectious diseases do not.

Francis Beckow

Victoria, B.C.

Dear Editor,

The Ashcroft and Area Christmas Hamper Committee would like to sincerely thank all the individuals, businesses, and organizations that donated non-perishable foods, financial assistance, and volunteer time to this endeavour. Our thanks to Barbara Roden who wrote articles for us, to ensure the public was aware of our project.

With the help of many volunteers, we provided 182 Christmas food hampers to people in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, Spences Bridge, and Walhachin this year. A big “Thank You” to all of you!

Esther Lang

Chair, Christmas Hamper Committee

Ashcroft, B.C.


editorial@accjournal.ca
