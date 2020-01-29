Letters to the Editor

A reader writes about the aftermath of strokes and the need for understanding

Dear Editor,

Strokes can destroy lives. Recovery from strokes is a slow and often painful process, both physically and mentally.

I have experienced the consequences of stroke personally. My late husband, Sherman MacDonald, suffered a stroke when he was at the relatively young age of 59. The stroke left him with aphasia (the inability to speak).

For a raconteur like Sherman, whose wit and tales entertained scores of persons throughout his adult life, finding yourself unable to speak as you had been able to do could only be a devastating experience. Nonetheless, the strength of will and the sheer moral power of an individual suffering from this kind of challenge is truly remarkable.

I have seen that strength more recently in other stroke victims. It is amazing to me to see how determined and heroic stroke victims can be. Needless to say, the support and encouragement of the community is a great help.

Understanding stroke is not always easy. Patience and insight are not qualities in everyone.

I know that my own capacity to understand and feel compassion is limited. Nevertheless the challenge for me, formidable as it was, proved to be a great blessing.

It is good to donate to the agencies dealing with stroke. But more important than the donation of money, it is the understanding of stroke, and our personal connections with persons who are dealing with the aftermath of stroke, that benefits us all.

Esther Darlington

Ashcroft, B.C.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: New coronavirus outbreak an important reminder

Just Posted

Lytton man killed by police was well-known homeless advocate

Barry Shantz won landmark court ruling for the homeless in 2015

‘Overall, we’re doing great,’ Ashcroft CFO tells council meeting

Finance review at Ashcroft council meeting shows Village on budget for 2019

Steelhead caucus gave firsthand look at fisheries challenges

Fraser-Nicola MLA talks about Steelhead, seniors, health care, and more

Local News Briefs: Fundraiser concert for Food bank and Equality Project

Local favourites Jenny and the Gents will be performing at a Jan. 31 event

The Rundown: Clinton News

Walking, exercise programs for seniors on the cards in Clinton

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

‘I am so sorry’: Stolen Baby Bear statue reunited with Mama, Papa Bear in B.C. town

Culprit left it near the Henry Road roundabout in Chemainus with a note attached

Indigenous protesters arrested during pipeline rally in Victoria file police complaint

A dozen protesters were arrested in Victoria

Off-duty B.C. Mountie takes down would-be ice cream thief

Suspect attempted to steal Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen location on Sunday

RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary

Nanaimo man hit with pole in dispute over off-leash dog

RCMP say no charges recommended at this time

Family hopes Britain can get pregnant B.C. woman out of China’s coronavirus epicentre

Lauren Williams, who is about 35 weeks pregnant, has been stuck in Wuhan

Caregiver, society charged in death of developmentally disabled B.C. woman

The victim was not given the ‘necessities of life,’ police said

B.C. councillor runs afoul of Coastal GasLink protester

Northern pipeline not a Maple Ridge issue, insists Coun. Gordy Robson

Most Read