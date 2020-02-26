Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Connecting with your elected representatives is an incredibly important piece of our democracy. This is why my favourite part of being the MLA for Fraser-Nicola is representing the views, beliefs, and values of my constituents. I appreciate being informed of issues of importance in my riding and raising them to government in Victoria.

Engaging all my constituents, including youth, is a top priority of mine. To act on this priority, I recently started a Facebook group for youth in Fraser-Nicola aged 14–24 to interact directly with their MLA and each other on a variety of political issues.

This new group is a place for positive political interaction between young people, for youth to ask questions and give input directly to their MLA, and to learn more about B.C.’s government and political systems. I am excited to engage with the youth of this riding, and look forward to better representing their views to government.

If you are interested in joining, go to MLA Tegart’s Youth Engagement Group Facebook page.

Jackie Tegart

Fraser-Nicola MLA

Ashcroft, B.C.



