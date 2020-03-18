Letters to the editor

Dear Editor,

With all of our news media being filled, 24 hours a day, with updates on the COVID-19 virus, may I take time out to thank our Chief Medical Officer in B.C., Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Health Minister Adrian Dix for keeping things in perspective.

They are doing an amazing job, for which we should all (no matter our political stripe) be thankful.

Christopher Roden

Ashcroft, B.C.

Dear Editor,

Social workers across British Columbia will celebrate our profession and the work we do during Social Work Week, March 15–21, 2020. This year’s theme is “United by Diversity. Strengthened by Inclusion”; values which have long been the cornerstones of the social work profession.

Social workers strive to enhance the worth, self-determination, and well-being of individuals, families, and communities through the promotion of social and economic justice, and respect for diversity.

Social workers play a vital role in our communities, helping people build on their strengths, overcome challenges, and achieve their goals and aspirations.

Across this province, professional social workers are involved in providing services to individuals, families, groups, and communities, including children and youth, seniors, people with physical and mental health concerns, and disadvantaged members of society. We undertake research, policy development, and advocacy to create and improve social programs.

During Social Work Week, social workers pause to celebrate our dedication and commitment to improving the lives of all British Columbians. I invite you to join them.

Dianne Heath, Executive Director

Michael Crawford, President

BC Association of Social Workers

Vancouver, B.C.



