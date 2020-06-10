Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

The former rodeo grounds [in Ashcroft] are in the process of being rezoned from A1 (Agriculture 1) to R1 (Residential 1) in order to enable the creation of small-sized lots where the minimum parcel size is 525 m2 for a single-detached dwelling and 750 m2 for a duplex or semi-attached dwelling.

This is welcome news for people looking to move into the community, including those like my husband and me who live in the area already and have mulled over the idea of downsizing and relocating within the municipality to avail ourselves of Village services during our senior years.

So, what might people like us be looking for in order to consider such a move? Pathways connecting neighbourhoods, high speed, reliable Internet, planned green spaces, sidewalks attached to wide streets, underground utility connections, shielded, properly angled LED street lighting, metered water supply lines, and seismically stable infrastructure are all things we are looking for in any development we would prefer to move into.

This application seeks only to permit the severing of a 6.74 hectare portion from its parent agricultural-zoned parcel, which could be sold to someone else who would proceed with a second phase of subdivision consisting of smaller urban-sized lots. Although no developer is currently prepared to undertake the small lot subdivision, it is important to note that the zoning change would allow a residential subdivision to occur in the future without additional council adjudication or public input.

Village council has passed first and second readings of amendments to the Zoning Bylaw and Official Community Plan and written submissions are now being considered. A Public Hearing has been scheduled for Monday, June 22 at 6 p.m. at the Village office. Be part of the public record. Let your representatives know what kind of community you want to live in. Rural living can be as modern and progressive as citizens insist.

Gloria Mertens

Ashcroft, B.C.

Dear Editor,

While instances of racism are longstanding and shameful, over the past two weeks we have seen an outpouring of grief and frustration across North America in response to injustices resulting from systemic racism.

Systemic racism exists in Canada; its negative effects are experienced by millions of Canadians. I am committed in my role as a federal legislator to identify and address ingrained structural discrimination and to do so, I remain committed to hearing from those with lived experience.

I have kept this statement intentionally short. I am here to listen.

Brad Vis

MP, Mission-Matsqui-

Fraser Canyon

(604) 814-5710

Brad.Vis@parl.gc.ca



