Letters to the editor

Dear Editor,

Yesterday I was at a community meeting—properly distanced, of course—and I heard about instances of government workers being harassed and dumped on by people who are impatient with the safety precautions in place at workplaces.

We are a long way from being no longer at risk from this COVID-19 virus and we, as the public, need to be vigilant in how we protect ourselves and others, especially with a second wave about to descend on us.

I know it is summer and the weather is warmer. Being outside is a great option, but let’s not forget to continue the physical distancing and mask-wearing that are the ways to ensure we are not spraying our droplets on others or receiving them from those around us.

And, people, please, please, please be kind to those who come to work every day so we continue to have access to the many services to which we seem to feel we are entitled!?! They do not deserve our ire or intolerance with those precautions that have been put in place to protect us.

Blessings on you all.

Martina Duncan

Ashcroft, B.C.

Dear Editor,

On Sept. 3, when the 2019/20 school year started, no one could have imagined how this school year would end. The Board of Education [of School District No. 74] would like to thank you for your patience and support during this challenging time. Since March 17 our lives have changed significantly, and we know this is especially true for families who have children at home and who are supporting their learning. We want to thank you for everything you have done.

While COVID-19 has brought with it uncertainty and fear, it has also shown how strong, caring, and resilient rural communities and schools are. It has been wonderful to see how people have safely come together to support others during such a challenging time.

We wish we could tell you what next school year will look like, but at this time we do not know, and we will wait for direction from the Provincial Health Officer and the Ministry of Education. Please monitor school/district websites and social media for updates. We will be ready to support you and your child(ren) in September, whichever phase of B.C.’s restart plan we will be in.

Wishing you a safe and healthy summer.

Valerie Adrian

Nancy Rempel

Co-chairs, Board of Education

School District No. 74 (Gold Trail)



