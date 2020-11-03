Letters to the editor stock image

Letters to the Editor

Readers about old friends, the Ashcroft Slough, and rural Internet access

Dear Editor,

Reading the obituary about Norma Jean Goff (the Journal, Oct. 22) prompted a beautiful memory of that gracious soul. I met Norma Jean and husband Don at Ashcroft Bakery more than 10 years ago. Don was an amusing storyteller. I fell in love with them both and arranged to interview them in their home on Government Street in Ashcroft.

Their lives in the Upper Hat Creek valley, where they raised their family and made long-lasting friends, were worthy of a book. Still, I managed to hear their story about establishing a home in the valley that is still remote from the mainstream of community life. Don drove school bus for years, between Hat Creek and Ashcroft. I can imagine how entertaining he would have been on that rather lengthy trip. Winter driving must have been a challenge. But the pioneer spirit was alive and well, even years after those early pioneers made homes and built ranches there.

Believe me, Hat Creek valley was pretty remote and empty when I discovered the valley in the 1970s. I wrote in an article that it was so quiet, the grasshoppers sounded like helicopters. The Parkes, Pockocks, Schneiders, and other families, including Norma and Don, fashioned lives that might be envied today.

Norma helped make the famous Hat Creek mincemeat that the Upper Hat Creek Women’s Institute produced and sold every year. The mincemeat filled many tarts and pies for Christmas for many of us. No other mincemeat would compare with it.

The spirit of mutual friendship, respect, and regard for each family’s contribution to life in the Hat Creek valley still endures in the memory of all who experienced it. Resilient, hardworking, and infinitely hospitable, I think of what a privilege it was for me to have known some of them. They left a legacy and an example to all.

Esther Darlington

Ashcroft, B.C.

Dear Editor,

I am on the Board of Directors for the Ashcroft Slough Society, and what I express is shared by other members of the executive.

The Ashcroft Slough Society supports the expansion of the Ashcroft Terminal trans-loading and logistics hub. Comprehensive studies show that inland ports contribute to supply chain efficiencies.

We support the inland port unequivocally, but not unconditionally.

We believe that economic development and employment opportunities can co-exist with environmental stewardship and community well-being. It is not necessary, nor desirable, to compromise the livability and enjoyment of our town for the prosperity of private corporations, those mainly being CN, CP, and PSA International.

The Ashcroft Slough parkland has no industrial, commercial, or residential value as it floods annually and cannot support any infrastructure. But it does have significant cultural, recreational, educational, social, artistic, ecological, and geological value for both locals and visitors, and adds economic potential to the area.

We call on the Ashcroft Terminal to re-evaluate the role that safe, legal pedestrian access to the Ashcroft Slough can play in building a strong, viable community. The benefits to a plan that embraces the public sharing this space, rather than excluding them from accessing it, are profound.

Gloria Mertens

Ashcroft, B.C.

Dear Editor,

Poor Internet speed in rural communities is not a new problem. But now, in 2020 COVID-19 times, as entire families are trying to work, learn, and socialize from home, the problem is difficult to ignore.

Slow, inconsistent rural WiFi service is incapable of supporting commonly used video conferencing media such as Zoom and Skype. These tools are not only helpful for working remotely, but also used to combat loneliness while socially isolating.

In rural communities, fixed-wireless connection is a common Internet setup. This type of connection offers a cost-effective solution for residents, businesses, and Internet service providers in rural areas because it doesn’t require the installation of wires and cables to each home.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has created a $750-million fund to partner with companies to close the digital divide between fast-WiFi urban regions and slow-WiFi rural regions. They plan for this five-year project to be completed in 2021

The goal is to give everyone in Canada access to the Internet with speeds of 50 megabits (Mbps) per second for downloads and 10 Mbps for uploads.

Like they did with the telephone in the 20th century, the Canadian government recently acknowledged that Internet access is an essential service. All levels of government should act aggressively to help rural communities upgrade their network infrastructure.

According to the CRTC, today roughly 41 per cent of rural Canadian households have access to a broadband Internet connection, which is more reliable than fixed-wireless connection. Provincial and federal governments subsidize a few affordable Internet plans for low-income families, including the Connecting Families program and Telus’s Internet for Good, but these programs are limited in who can access them. Canadians in rural communities need broader support in times like these.

The Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon Green Party hosts regular “Talking Green” online conversation events using Zoom video conferencing. Our MP Brad Vis is championing rural WiFi in Ottawa and will discuss this issue with us at our “Talking Green” event on Monday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Email Nicole (nicole.bellay@greenparty.ca) for the Zoom access link and join us. Everyone is welcome!

Dave Gory

Ashcroft, B.C.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The Editor’s Desk: Quite the wild weekend

Just Posted

The 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony in Ashcroft. This year the Cadets will not be present, and wreaths will be placed in advance of the ceremony. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Legion breakfast and cenotaph ceremony being held in Ashcroft on Nov. 11

Remembrance Day events will be scaled back but are going ahead with a few changes

Map showing proposed trails at the McAbee Fossil Beds site east of Cache Creek. The blue trail, which winds up to a scenic viewpoint, has now been completed; other phase one trails, yet to be completed, are shown at left. (Photo credit: Heritage Branch)
First trail completed at McAbee Fossil Beds site

With the right facilities, site could attract 50,000 visitors a year to the region

RCMP cruiser, no date.
RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Ashcroft brake check

Incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30

Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Damian Couture with old equipment at the Cache Creek council meeting on Oct. 26. (Photo credit: YouTube)
Cache Creek approves purchase of new fire department equipment

Motion opposed by one council member asking for time to look into outside funding opportunities

The Ashcroft Slough Society is seeking assistance from the Village of Ashcroft to help their campaign of gaining public access to the slough site. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Ashcroft Slough Society requests letter, funding from council

At a recent council meeting, a spokesperson discussed the importance of the slough for residents

A screen shows a live broadcasting of a news program on the U.S. elections as a currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
VIDEO: Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

‘It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election’

Stock photo
Interior Health reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

Ninety-five cases are active, none of which are currently hospitalized

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam wears a mask as she waits to answer questions as an update is provided during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

World Health Organization recommended wearing filtered, three-layer masks as early as June 12

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Salla Sukow sings the women warrior song at a recent Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw gathering. Ceremony will be part of the Indigenous Court process. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Final approval from the Judicial Council is expected in January

Most Read