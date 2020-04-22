Letters to the Editor: A difficult decision about Desert Daze

The Desert Daze Music Festival team has cancelled the 2020 event

Dear Editor,

In light of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent announcement by B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry that there will not be any mass gatherings for any cultural and sporting events permitted in the province this summer, the Desert Daze Music Festival team has sadly made the difficult but absolutely necessary decision to cancel the 2020 Desert Daze Music Festival.

We do not make this decision lightly, but do so with the continued health and safety of our volunteers, musicians, artists and artisans, merchants, vendors, and patrons foremost in our minds.

It has been the ongoing the support of these people and our Desert Daze family over the past 10 years that has made Desert Daze the “Best Little Fest in the West”: an annual event that we all look forward to every summer, and one that we can all be justly proud of.

Alas, for the summer of 2020 at least, the festival will not take place. However, we are investigating creative ways in which we may be able to leverage modern technology and social media platforms in order to bring a bit of the music and magic of the Desert Daze Festival to you in your own homes: a “virtual mini-festival” perhaps.

Please stay tuned to our website (https://desertdaze.ca/) and social media sites such as the Desert Daze Music Festival Facebook page for announcements concerning what might be an exciting initiative.

On behalf of the entire Desert Daze team and family we extend to you all our sincerest wishes for your continued safety and diligence during these remarkable times. We will get through this together, and we believe that from the lessons hard-learned today the future world will be a better one for all of us.

Thank you all. God willing, we will see all of you together again in the summer of 2021 for what will surely be the most awesome Desert Daze Music Festival yet!

Jan Schmitz

Director, Desert Daze

Music Festival

Spences Bridge, B.C.


Letter to the Editor

