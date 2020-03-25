Letters to the Editor: Our community is blessed with caring people

Dear Editor,

As seniors are the most vulnerable in this new normal state of the pandemic, I want to express my profound appreciation for those who are offering to deliver groceries and pick up prescriptions.

Not many of us seniors in our 80s and 90s are able to do what we once were able to. It’s a pretty helpless feeling, but it’s a condition that comes to us all, eventually. You learn, somehow, to accept what you can do, and what you can no longer do, without threat of accident or worse. I missed the play held last week at the HUB: just one of those things you have to learn to accept. The arts in our community have always been very important to me.

Our community is blessed with caring people who think of others and remember their needs. I can’t imagine living anywhere else. We not only have the healthiest climate, and one of the most dramatic landscapes in the world to gaze upon as we contemplate its ancient history, we have an extended family. Like many seniors the world over, our biological families are scattered, some of them in many countries, provinces, and cities all over the world.

At this pandemic time of crisis, solidarity is vital. It holds us together in a sister- and brotherhood. If anything really remarkable and fine comes out of all this, it is this fact alone.

Esther Darlington

Ashcroft, B.C.



Letters to the editor