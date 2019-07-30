Letters to the Editor: Steelhead plan just more of the same

The BC Wildlife Federation laments the decision not to name Steelhead as a species at risk

Dear Editor,

The BC Wildlife Federation is hugely disappointed that the Governor in Council has decided not to list the Thompson and Chilcotin River Steelhead Trout under the Species at Risk Act (SARA). This decision ignores the recommendations of the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC).

Fisheries conservationists know there is a more effective way of recovering the Interior Fraser Steelhead (IFS). Reaction to the announced plans for managing the endangered species is one of dismay and rejection. Provincial and federal governments plan to apply the same measures that have not improved IFS numbers during at least the last decade. Changing non-selective net closures from 27 to 42 days is only designed to mollify fisheries conservationists, as by-catch of endangered steelhead will still be allowed to continue. The two levels of government are intent on treating the symptoms, not the problem.

All the other measures in the plan are needed, but actually represent routine responsibilities of government. Measures such as watershed management, recreational fisheries closures, drought regulations, and mitigating the rock slide at the Big Bar area are necessary for the longer term, but will not help the IFS in the short term. BCWF past-president Harvey Andrusak calls the plan “nothing short of political smoke and mirrors.”

The science points to non-selective gill net fishing as the immediate cause of IFS decline. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has lost its way as it moves to populism while ignoring science because of reluctance to change fundamental fishing methods. Nor does either government provide the leadership or investment to address the fundamental issue of watershed sustainability. The old Federal/Provincial Fisheries Agreement needs to be updated to reflect a far more comprehensive approach for the management of fish and fish habitat.

Making the Steelhead management plan a priority for DFO, while failing to address the root causes of their demise, is unacceptable and unproductive. IFS deserve the full protection of a recovery plan under the federal Species at Risk Act. The current plan does not adequately address interception issues and are simply more of the same: the status quo.

BC Wildlife Federation

Surrey, B.C.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
The Editor’s Desk: Saving a bit of history

Just Posted

Cache Creek firefighters welcome new engine

The fire department has taken early delivery of its brand new primary fire engine

Federal government will not list Steelhead under Species at Risk Act

Decision goes against recommendation made last year

Wildfire near Savona

The fire is an estimated 2 hectares in size

Cache Creek gets its first fast-charging electric vehicle station

Community joins growing network of towns that provide EV charging stations

Ashcroft council meeting comes to an emotional end

July 22 marked last council meeting for retiring CAO Michelle Allen

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Floatplane crashes into the water off the Sunshine Coast

No injuries reported

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

‘Hyper-humpie’ puts on a show

Most Read