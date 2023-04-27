Lettters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Every once in a while the powers that be sit around a table in Victoria to consider electoral boundaries. They are playing chess. And the pawns are the electorate.

On an island far removed from the Interior, new boundaries are created, moving communities from one area in the province to another. The Cariboo-Chilcotin region has recently been returned to its former boundaries.

History may not be a favourite topic for discourse. But for more than one hundred years, people have been writing about the Cariboo-Chilcotin. Why? Because it is a region with the most interesting characters, the most fascinating accounts of how this province began as a living entity.

Those who appreciate the historical significance of the Cariboo-Chilcotin will sigh with relief that this broad and beautiful country, so filled with characters whose names exist today, has been returned to its proper place on the chess board of B.C.

Esther Darlington

Ashcroft, B.C.



