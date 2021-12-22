Looking forward to 2022 with hope and optimism

By Frank Caputo

It has been such a difficult year for many of us. Floods, wildfires, COVID-19, and reminders of the terrible history of residential schools have brought uncertainty and hardship to our communities.

We’ve also never had a year where so many people have stepped up to help their friends, family, and neighbours. The stories that I’ve heard throughout these times have been inspiring, and I’m touched by how generous so many people have been with their time and resources. When hard times come, our community will step up to meet any challenge.

Since being elected as your Member of Parliament this past September, I have done everything I can to get started on the right foot. I first want to thank the voters of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo. It is the honour of my life to represent you in the House of Commons. Whether or not you voted for me, I hope to be your voice in Ottawa.

These past few months have been very productive, and I would like to give you an idea of what I have been able to accomplish since being elected. I have opened three offices: one in Kamloops, one in 100 Mile House, and one in Ottawa. They are all fully staffed and ready to serve. I have visited as much of the riding as I can to introduce myself to people in 100 Mile House, Barriere, Clearwater, Clinton, and more. I sat through my first session of the House of Commons, where I was able to deliver my maiden speech, and have debated important legislation.

In November I was honoured to be named Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister for National Defence by Conservative Party Leader, the Honourable Erin O’Toole.

This is a critically important file on which this government has fallen short. I hope to be a fierce advocate for our nation’s veterans and their families. Our veterans have served our country with courage and valour, but when it comes time for our country to serve them, this government has been inadequate.

I look forward to doing the important work needed to ensure that veterans and their families receive the benefits they are entitled to and deserve.

I’m looking forward to 2022 with hope and optimism. There may be hard times yet to come, but I have every confidence that our community will be able to weather any storm that comes our way. If I haven’t had the chance to meet you yet, please reach out to my office. I appreciate every opportunity to meet with constituents and hear about how best I can serve you.

From my family to yours, I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Happy New Year.

Frank Caputo is the MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter