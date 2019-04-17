Readers write about the Thompson steelhead and the right to peaceful protest

Dear Editor,

One must not forget that steelhead are a species that is regulated by the province of B.C. (“Thompson steelhead trapped at bottom of Bonaparte River fishway”, The Journal, April 11; http://bit.ly/2v2J4Pk). The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) established the Bonaparte fishway to allow the passage of salmon upstream above the barrier. This also allowed passage for other species as well as steelhead. The province used to enhance steelhead for the Deadman and Bonaparte Rivers at Loon Creek Hatchery (provincial) until the fishway was installed and the province thought both these systems had a healthy number of returning adults to sustain the population of both these tributaries.

The main population of Thompson steelhead are in the Coldwater River and Spius Creek, tributaries of the Nicola River. The steelhead from these two systems were enhanced at Spius Creek Hatchery (DFO). Enhancement stopped in the mid-1990s. The reason given was that the province could not properly evaluate the returning adults as they return during the spring freshet. I know this as I was the manager at both these facilities when these stocks were being enhanced.

As for debris in the fishway, the province should have been aware this would happen with all the damage being caused by the flooding last year in the Bonaparte drainage. Yes, the DFO should have acted as well, protecting their salmon runs.

Dennis Graf

Loon Lake, B.C.

Dear Editor,

Tom Fletcher didn’t let facts interfere with his March 28 rant on climate action (“The hijacking of our education system gathers speed”, http://bit.ly/2WrzMIy). Peaceful protest is a democratic right to inform governments of citizens’ concerns. Teachers prepare our children to participate in society, including expressing frustration with our government’s failure to address climate change.

The oil and gas industry doesn’t need to protest; it spends millions lobbying to gain billions in tax breaks through meetings behind closed doors.

There are realistic alternatives to oil and gas. With political will we can eliminate our use of oil and gas within a decade, just as the Americans put a man on the moon within a decade of JFK’s challenge.

Recently at Selkirk College, Mr. Robert Gray, a forestry consultant, told students that without transformative action on climate change, in 20 years there won’t be a forest industry in B.C. One hundred and forty thousand jobs are at risk.

Robert M. MacRae

Instructor, Integrated Environmental Planning Technology

School of Environment and Geomatics

Selkirk College, West Kootenay & Boundary Region


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

Just Posted

Cache Creek council votes to rejoin local transit system

Details need to be worked out, but hopes are that change can be expedited

Ashcroft residents get information at Community Forum

Water treatment plant, recycling, an Eco-Depot, the budget, and more among items addressed

Elizabeth May’s wedding will be a ‘low carbon affair’ in Victoria on Earth Day

Green party leader’s wedding party to depart in a cavalcade of electric cars

‘We’re ready to roll,’ Adventure Charters and Rentals receives final approval for new bus service

Vital new passenger service expected to start May 2

Gas prices spike in northern B.C. ahead of the long weekend

Fuel went up 17 cents overnight in Prince Rupert

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Child-proof your windows ahead of warm weather: B.C. expert

Fifteen children were taken to BC Children’s Hospital for falls in 2018

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

More than $100,000 raised for family of professional skier who died near Pemberton

Dave Treadway leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys

BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

The puppy’s medical bills are expected to amount to more than $4,600

B.C. party bus monitors required to watch for booze, drugs on board

New rule in time for grad outings, minister Claire Trevena says

Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?

Canadian study suggests giving pharmacists a monetary incentive to consult would cut influenza cases

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

Most Read