Dining-rooms and dining-room tables are rapidly disappearing as homes and habits change. (Photo credit: Dinsmore Homestead)

Dining-rooms and dining-room tables are rapidly disappearing as homes and habits change. (Photo credit: Dinsmore Homestead)

The Editor’s Desk: Dining-room table blues

Does your house have a dining-room table, or even a dining-room? For many the answer is no

If you’re reading this within easy walking distance of your dining-room table, take a moment to go and look at it. I’ll wait.

Hello again! I now have a question: if everyone currently living in your household decided to eat at the table right now, would they be able to do so without having to clear away some unopened mail, advertising flyers, one glove that is missing its mate, a random piece of computer equipment, a Christmas ornament that got missed when the decorations were packed away, a worksheet dated “Complete and return no later than Feb. 5”, a houseplant that still needs a permanent home, or anything else not necessary to the act of eating a meal?

Do you even have a dining-room table? For that matter, do you actually have a dining-room? I ask because the dining-room table is apparently going the way of the passenger pigeon, and the room that once housed it is likewise disappearing, joining other once-common spaces such as the pantry, the front parlour, and the root cellar.

The plummeting popularity of both is attributable to changing fashions in the way we live now. Dining-rooms have, since Roman times, been an indicator of wealth: only those with sufficient means to build or buy a large residence had space for a room dedicated solely to eating. Working-class folk had smaller houses, so meals were taken in either the kitchen or in a common eating/living room, where the main life of the house played out.

Dining-rooms were incorporated into the homes of the middle- and upper-classes, to show that the owners had well and truly arrived, and this fashion carried on into the early 20th century, when labour-saving appliances began taking the place of servants and became status symbols of their own. Kitchens became bigger, to house all the new gadgets, and eventually grew large enough to house a second, more informal dining-table, sometimes in what was specifically called a breakfast nook.

Gradually these kitchen tables became the most convenient places to eat informal meals like breakfast and lunch. Dining-rooms became the preserve of the evening meal, and soon not even that in many cases, as family members ate at different times according to busy schedules. Houses grew smaller as people turned instead to more affordable, but less spacious, options, where the idea of devoting an entire room just to eating was a waste of precious space.

Single-family homes also underwent a change, from a place of regimented rooms clearly separated from each other by walls and doors to open-plan spaces where rooms went seamlessly from one to another. The dining-room became a corner of the living-room, which in its turn became the great room or living area: a single space where a formal dining-room table with matching chairs and sideboard looked as out of place as a four-poster bed in a studio apartment.

It’s a shame, in a way, as the dining-rooms of the houses I grew up in were lovely, stately places. They weren’t Downton Abbey-esque by any stretch of the imagination, but they were faintly museum-like, with a huge glass-fronted cabinet containing china that was only brought out on Very Special Occasions, and a crystal chandelier that accompanied us whenever we moved. It was always a room of stillness and calm, as was the adjoining living-room. We lived our everyday lives in the family room, where the comfortable chairs and the TV and the stereo were, but I used to love curling up with a book in the peace and quiet of the living-room, secure in the knowledge that I would not be disturbed.

Thus it is that dining-room tables, once ubiquitous, are quietly disappearing from the landscape, replaced by kitchen tables and breakfast bars. If you still have one, and fancy a treat, clear it off, break out some place mats, and see if your meal tastes just a little bit better.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columnist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FINLAYSON: Where does the money come from? The B.C. government’s top revenue sources

Just Posted

Carsyn Peters of Loon Lake, wearing the helmet that saved her and her cat Felix from a bald eagle attack last month. (Photo credit: Leanne Peters)
PAW Patrol to the rescue: dollar store helmet saves two-year-old from eagle attack

When an eagle went after Carsyn Peters’ cat, the two-year-old and her helmet got in the way

The board of trustees of School District No. 74 is waiting for an assessment of the value of the Ashcroft HUB - formerly Ashcroft Elementary School - property, and reports about items that might need remediation, before proceeding with further action on disposal of the property. (Photo credit: Vicci Weller)
SD74 waiting for reports before proceeding with Ashcroft Elementary School disposal

Trustees also want to talk to HUB Society about possible subdivision of property

The Ashcroft Communities in Bloom plant swap will once again be taking place outside 210 Brink Street starting on april 17 and running through May 22. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Calling all gardeners: Ashcroft CiB plant swap coming soon

Plants can be dropped off or picked up between April 17 and May 22

(clockwise from top l) Easter Scavenger Hunt grand prize winners Kendra, Alex, Jackie, Averley, and Ella Frediani. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Scavenger hunt prize draw winners look forward to summer swimming

The Frediani family of Ashcroft won a gift basket including a family pool pass

Seed packets honouring Dr. Bonnie Henry and her mantra ‘Be kind, be calm, be safe’. (Photo credit: Paul Henderson/Black Press)
Seedy Sunday event and outdoor market in Clinton this weekend

Plus a change in venue for the Ashcroft COVID vaccine clinic starting April 26

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Tofino woman apologizes after comparing B.C. mask mandate to residential schools

First Nations Chief Moses Martin, a survivor said ‘I’ll put a mask on any day instead of the experience that I had’

Seven-day rolling average of B.C. COVID-19 cases to April 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. has 997 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hospitalization rises

Vaccination now open to people aged 70 and older

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared receptive to the idea of vaccine-related travel documents

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold online and at London Drugs this year. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Door-to-door sales cancelled amid pandemic’s third wave

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

BCTF president wants province to share criteria for when schools switch between in-person and remote learning

Scott Cave and Lucky free falling after leaping from an airplane at 10,000 feet. Cave says the stories you hear in drop zones can be very personal. Taylor “Moose” Cividino photo, courtesy of Skydive Vancouver.
Abbotsford skydiver recounts heartfelt moment with 1st time jumper

‘How can I not love my job?’ Scott Cave says

With the increased spread of COVID-19 variant cases in Canada, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to warn citizens against “all travel” to the country. (Frank Gunn/CP)
CDC continues to warn U.S. travellers against ‘all travel to Canada’ due to COVID risk

On Friday, the agency added to its advisory: ‘Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk’

Live concerts could return to venues such as Blue Frog Studios in White Rock by year’s end - provided immunizations make a diference and COVID variants are held in check - according to a recent round table including provincial health officer Dr Bonnie Henry and reprsentatives of performing arts groups. (Submitted photo)
B.C. performing arts groups could see gradual return of live events

Round table between Dr. Bonnie Henry and arts groups gives rise to cautious optimism

Most Read