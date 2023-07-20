The Editor’s Desk: Knowledge is wonderful

Did you know that quantum physics can be interesting and fun? If you don’t believe me, tune in to B.C.’s Knowledge Network. (Photo credit: Knowledge Network)

I’d like to talk about knowledge; more specifically, the Knowledge Network, which has been quietly ticking along in the background of B.C. life since it was founded in 1981. It is British Columbia’s public educational broadcaster, and is owned by a Crown corporation of the provincial government, with the former meaning that it should be dull as ditchwater and the latter meaning it should be a complete disaster that haemorrhages money.

That neither fact is true is a tribute to all involved. The quality of its programming is demonstrated by its viewership — it’s been estimated that as many as 1.5 million viewers tune in to its shows each week — and the fact that it’s well and competently run makes it a government success story that should really get more attention than it does.

On the other hand, I’m perfectly happy with Victoria simply providing annual funding and then keeping well clear of the Knowledge Network and letting the people running it do their thing. There’s a reason why the phrase “I’m from the government and I’m here to help” elicits snorts of derisive laughter, so maintaining a healthy separation is probably a good idea.

If you’re not familiar with the Knowledge Network, then you are possibly new to the province, don’t watch much TV, or don’t have young children. I mention this last point because the station holds the number one position in B.C. on weekday mornings for kids aged two to six. Their “Knowledge Kids” block of programming features the best in children’s shows from around the world, anchored by the network’s own characters Luna, Chip, and Inkie.

But I don’t have any kids, so why should this interest me? I hear someone ask. Fair enough! Knowledge Network has a huge range of programs for adults, from murder mysteries and travel shows to programs about arts, culture, history, science, music, and politics. Original series such as Search and Rescue: North Shore and Emergency Room: Life and Death at VGH have proven to be hits, and the network regularly produces shows about B.C.’s history and its Indigenous people and cultures.

Still sounds boring, someone else mutters. It’s not! The other day I had Knowledge Network on in the background and a program about physics came on. Now, physics is the one course I had to take in high school that I simply did not get on with in any way, shape, or form. I gritted my teeth and made it through algebra thanks to a good teacher, and actually enjoyed biology and chemistry (again, thanks to really good teachers), but physics and I had to agree to disagree: a combination of me having no interest in, or aptitude for, the subject, and a teacher who did nothing to change that.

Imagine my surprise, then, when I found myself fully involved in The Secrets of Quantum Physics, hosted by Dr. Jim Al-Khalili with an energy, enthusiasm, and sense of wonder that was positively infectious. In less than an hour I had learned more about physics than I managed in an entire semester, back in high school.

That, I find, is one of the joys of Knowledge Network: discovering something new, whether it’s a science show or something as relatively light (yet delightful) as the Australian series Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. And have I mentioned that it is entirely commercial-free? If there is a gap to fill between programs, you’ll often find vignettes about fascinating people, places, and events in B.C.’s history, or even just aerial footage from around the province, including Ashcroft’s very own Grad Hill.

If you already know Knowledge, as it were, then I’m preaching to the choir. If you don’t, do yourself a favour and try it, either on TV or online (it’s free!). You’ll be amazed at what you find there, and how your horizons will be broadened, all without leaving your armchair. Thank you, B.C. government, for creating and maintaining this gem.



