The Editor’s Desk: Newspapers matter

No, more than ever, community newspapers need support

This is National Newspaper Week, and the theme this year is “Newspapers Matter: Now More Than Ever”.

Popular wisdom holds that people don’t read newspapers anymore. Well, if you’re reading these words you’re obviously reading a newspaper, whether you’re doing so online or via a physical newspaper. Each week, nine in 10 Canadians read content that was originally generated from a newspaper, where stories are written by trained journalists whose job it is to be impartial and objective, sort out fact from fiction, use trusted sources, and confirm facts.

It’s a sad fact that many newspapers have disappeared from the landscape, having fallen victim to a number of factors. Many advertisers have abandoned newspapers for social media, in the mistaken belief that “everyone” can be reached there. Many readers are reluctant to pay for a newspaper, either daily or weekly, because there is a plethora of free online news sources available to them.

However, consider those free sources, bearing in mind the adage that you get what you pay for. Newspapers pay people to write content (the trained journalists mentioned above), and have bills to pay, which is why they generally charge something for people to read them. Who is writing the content for those free news sources? Are they double-checking facts, using reliable sources, and showing they’re unbiased?

As for social media as a news source, I think back to the Elephant Hill wildfire in 2017, and the sheer volume of misinformation, speculation, and rumour that was being circulated under the guise of being “news” about what was going on. For the first week or so, not a day went by when I wasn’t busy debunking the latest piece of “news” that I got wind of on social media. There was widespread looting in Cache Creek! (No, there wasn’t.) The entire town was burning to the ground! (No, it wasn’t.) People could get a pass to go through the roadblock to check on homes, pets, etc.! (No, they couldn’t.) The fire had been started by sparks from a train! (No, it wasn’t.) Ashcroft was being evacuated! (No, that didn’t happen.)

Every time one of these stories popped up, I was able to get in touch with reliable sources (the RCMP, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, BC Wildfire Service, etc.) and establish what, if any, basis in fact it had, then report on it in an objective and non-sensationalized way. Because of that, during and after the event I had scores of people congratulating The Journal for being a reassuring voice that presented the facts, making it the first place they went to for news and updates.

And thank goodness papers like The Journal, which serve our smaller communities, still exist. The Elephant Hill wildfire captured national and international attention, and many large news outlets sent reporters to the area and covered the story. However, once the initial story was over, they disappeared. “If it bleeds, it leads” is one of their guiding maxims, meaning they show up in small communities when there is a disaster or tragedy, report on it, then move one, leaving it to local news outlets — if there are any — to do all the follow-up stories arising from a major event.

For that is the strength of community newspapers: reporting on the stories that won’t get covered anywhere else. Yes, they cover the big stories, but they’re also there week after week with stories about the myriad things that make up the fabric of our communities. Citizen of the Year, the triumphs of 4-H Club members, how the soccer season is going, the results of a study about downtown improvement, the local choir or arts group’s upcoming concert or play, new support services available: all this and much more is important to local readers, and won’t get covered anywhere else.

So during National Newspaper Week, show your support for community newspapers, and the industry in general, by sending a message to the Canadian government, to business, and to journalists that Newspapers Matter: Now More Than Ever, by pledging your support at www.newspapersmatter.ca. Thank you.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Massey crossing a bridge too far for NDP

Just Posted

New mosaic celebrates, honours Ashcroft’s Japanese-Canadians

‘Kan Jo’ mosaic one of three pieces unveiled that commemorate the Japanese experience in Ashcroft

Honour Ranch near Ashcroft now open to help support uniformed personnel

‘We’re going to save lots of lives right here. I just know we will.’

New CAO brings experience and enthusiasm to Ashcroft, addresses employment history

‘It’s a tricky job and everybody has their knives out…’

Interior Health holding public meeting in Ashcroft

Members of the public will have opportunity to ask questions about health care in the area

Learn more about anthropologist James Teit of Spences Bridge

Presentation at Ashcroft Library celebrates Teit’s groundbreaking works

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

Most Read