Editor's desk stock photo.

The Editor’s Desk: One for the history books

Jan. 6 seems destined to be a day that lives on in infamy in America

Last week was quite the time, wasn’t it? I wrote not long ago about how we’re living in and through history every day, but seldom do we get such a dramatic demonstration of that simple fact as we did on Jan. 6, which — like Dec. 7, 1941 or Sept. 11, 2001 — seems destined to go down in history as an infamous day for the United States, one that will be written about for many years to come and will probably have repercussions for just about as long.

I spent five of the first seven days of 2021 — including Jan. 6 — in Royal Inland Hospital, and thus had a rather interesting experience of the events of that day. Early in the morning I had been taken for a procedure that involved fairly heavy sedation, and when I got back up to my room and was in a position to look at news feeds on my phone my first thoughts were that I was still pretty loopy from whatever they had given me.

After all, surely the president of the United States wasn’t inciting violence and sedition, was he? And those people storming the Capitol: they’d be turned back by massive waves of armed security personnel, right? Well, once they got in the Capitol, they’d be swiftly rounded up and arrested, correct? And the Republicans who had announced plans to object to the formal counting of the votes in the 2020 election, on the baseless grounds that the election had been stolen, would surely abandon those plans in the face of what their rhetoric and lies had helped spawn, wouldn’t they?

“Yes”, “no”, “no”, and “no” are the answers, respectively. Less than a week later, more disturbing details are coming out about the attack: the chants of “Hang Mike Pence”, the gallows set up outside the Capitol, the pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails that were found, the terrorists armed with zip straps designed to act as handcuffs. There is also the fact — innocent enough on the surface, but chilling when you think about it for a moment or two — that some in the crowd were wearing pieces of clothing with the event and the date printed on them.

Just let that sink in. There was enough lead time and pre-planning for the events of Jan. 6 to allow for commemorative clothing to be printed and distributed to participants (unless someone was selling them at the site on the day, as if it was some kind of perverted music festival: “Get your traitor T-shirts here! Homegrown terrorist hoodies! Sedition special, one day only!”). It makes you wonder how no one who had the power to do anything about it seems to have seen it coming.

It seems likely that the inciter-in-chief will be impeached a second time, becoming the only president in American history to have that distinction. After the first impeachment, senator Susan Collins (R) famously said she felt that the president had “learned his lesson”. What will her excuse be this time? “He’s a slow learner”?

And some Republicans are arguing that this second impeachment attempt should be dropped, on the grounds that it will divide the country and prevent unity. Senator James Lankford (R) said “We need to turn the rhetoric down.” Perhaps they should have thought of that before nominating (twice) a racist, misogynistic, and ignorant serial adulterer whose main claim to fame was as a TV game show host and failed businessman, because after the last four years the whole idea of American unity is a ship that has well and truly sailed. On the plus side, the Twitter ban on the president means that the first lady’s campaign against cyber-bullying seems finally to have borne fruit, so — yay?

Speaking of TV game show hosts, here’s a palate cleanser: Alex Trebek. Next week, I’ll pivot from a man who represents America at its shameful worst to a man who, although not born there, represented that country at its very best.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columnist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letters to the Editor

Just Posted

Community consultation is now open regarding disposal of the former Ashcroft Elementary property, which since 2015 has operated as the Ashcroft HUB. (Photo credit: Vicci Weller)
Feedback now sought regarding disposal of Ashcroft Elementary

Residents of the region can have their say about the future of the former AES property

(from l) Ashcroft IDA store manager Irene Dumont; Christmas Hamper organizer Esther Lang; IDA staff Trish Lambert, Cheryl Scanlon, Tracey Nontell, Rod Schafer, Alicia Lake, Trina Michaud (behind Alicia), and Silvia Caston. IDA matched customer donations to the 2020 Christmas Hamper program. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
COVID couldn’t put a crimp in this year’s Christmas hamper program

171 hampers were distributed to families in Clinton, Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Spences Bridge

Map showing the patient drop-off area affected by the dismantling of construction equipment at Royal Inland Hospital, Kamloops, from Jan. 11 to 17. (Photo credit: Interior Health)
Patient drop-off area at Royal Inland impacted by construction

Plus changes to Home Owner grants, courses at TRU and NVIT, and more

(front row, from l) Ashcroft and District Lions Club president Sue Peters; Joan Henderson of The Equality Project; Esther Lang from the Christmas Hamper Committee; Trish Schachtel of the South Cariboo E. Fry Society food bank; and Tim Hortons manager Damian Couture, with members of the Lions Club, after another successful Smile Cookies campaign. (Photo credit: Gareth Smart)
Year in Review: Waiting game in riding after election day

The final instalment of Year in Review recaps what was making news in 2020

(from l) Dwight Hodder, Barb Hodder, Paul Quesnel, and Jim Gyoba were four of seven local residents who took part in the 55+ BC Games in 2018. The Games were postponed in 2020, and have been postponed again for 2021. (Photo credit: Christopher Roden)
55+ BC Games will not take place in 2021 due to COVID concerns

The Games, to have been held in Victoria, have been moved to 2022 for the safety of participants

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)
Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting

Chilliwack school board also asked Barry Neufeld to resign due to controversial Facebook post

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

Dave and Skye Hamming of Tazo Farms are pictured inside their barn, with roughly 110 cattle behind them. A recently installed DeLeval milking robot, pictured in the background, allows them to do more, with fewer hands. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Automation, robotic milking; family farms continue to adapt to keep up with the changing times

(B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. names new lead for ‘largest’ vaccine rollout in province’s history

Health Minister Adrian Dix said this the largest vaccination effort in provincial history

Kootenay Ice President and General Manager Matt Cockell at his office desk in Cranbrook in 2017. Townsman file photo.
City of Cranbrook files lawsuit against Winnipeg Ice, WHL

Cranbrook seeking compensation for breaking a lease agreement when the major-junior franchise relocated to Manitoba in 2019

Slack line provides thrills and views at Skaha Bluffs Park in the South Okanagan. (Penticton Western News)
Historic ranches, waterfront, trapline part of B.C.’s latest park expansion

Land worth $9.7 million bought or donated to preserve ecosystems

(Piller’s)
Oven roasted turkey breast recalled Canada-wide due to plastic pieces

Recall was issued in January

The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie performs during the first stop of the Man Machine Poem Tour in Victoria, B.C., Friday, July 22, 2016. COVID-19 face masks emblazoned with the Tragically Hip’s popular song title “Courage” have raised more than $40,000 for Canada’s music industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Tragically Hip face masks raise $40K to support Canadian musicians

The Kingston, Ont. band started selling the COVID-19 non-medical cloth masks last summer

Most Read