Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, date unknown. Photo credit: YouTube

The Editor’s Desk: The world needs more Alex

We live in a world without Alex Trebek in it anymore, and that’s a sad thought

Last week I wrote about a man who represents America at its worst — soon-to-be-former president Donald Trump — so this week I am writing about someone who represents America at its best: Alex Trebek.

Before you start typing an admonitory email, I am well aware that Trebek was Canadian-born and -bred. What part this played in his character I can’t say, although he does seem to fit the “polite Canadians” stereotype that people seem happy to attribute to us. However, while he achieved success in his home and native land, it was in America that he found his greatest success, and he (rightly) repaid that kindness by becoming a citizen of the country that gave him so much opportunity and reward.

(As an aside, I don’t judge any Canadians who leave our shores for fame, fortune, glory, happiness, or anything else in another country. And I don’t blame Trebek for deciding the grass was greener on the other side of the border when it came to game shows. Even as a child, I noted the disparity between Canadian game shows — with their low budget production values and ecstatic contestants thrilled to win a fridge as a grand prize — and glitzy American shows, which gave away cars, boats, luxury vacations to places I’d never heard of, and other pricey prizes with reckless abandon.)

Being as I am a fount of useless trivia knowledge, Jeopardy! was always a show that I was perfectly happy to spend a half-hour with if I chanced upon it while channel surfing. Trebek was also a part of my life, a reassuring presence who could always be counted upon to be erudite, graceful, self-effacing, quick-witted, and friendly. Unlike many other game show hosts, he was never glib, loud, in-your-face, or crude. He insisted from the start that he be introduced as the host — not the star — of the show, reasoning that the true stars were the contestants and the pursuit of knowledge.

Also — and here is a fun fact — in a nod to his Canadian roots, he insisted that every game of Jeopardy! include at least one Canada-related questions. I don’t know if it was my imagination or not, but he always seemed just a tiny bit happier than usual when contestants (99 per cent of whom are American) got those questions right, and a smidge more disappointed when they got them wrong.

When I heard that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, I hoped against hope that he would be one of the ones who beat it. When news came that he had passed away, my first thought was “I live in a world without Alex Trebek in it anymore,” and I cried a little, as if I had lost a friend.

The truth is that the world needs more Alex Trebek, or at least more people like him. People who are kind, and thoughtful, and who share their good fortune with others (Trebek gave millions of dollars and a good deal of his time to charitable causes that make the world a better place). People who celebrate knowledge, who are curious and inquisitive and outward-looking, who never stop learning or wanting to learn. People who take pleasure in the success of others, cheer on those who did their best, and console those who had a bad day.

People, in short, who realize they have the power and ability to change the lives of others for the better, and do just that, in ways big and small. In his autobiography The Answer Is … Reflections on My Life, Trebek talks about his sponsorship of a young girl through World Vision, and says he was asked if he could donate $100 extra for a Christmas gift for her. “I got a notice that they bought a mattress for the girl [and] included a photo of her hugging her new mattress. We can make differences in simple ways and significant ways that don’t cost too much.”

America at its best? Alex Trebek is humanity at its best. Rest in peace, Alex, and thank you for giving us all so much.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columnist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Public Fishery Alliance clarifies stance on ways to restore B.C.’s salmon population

Just Posted

(Black Press Media files)
Transport Canada not budging on enclosed deck rules, despite calls from BC Ferries union

There have been at least 23 cases of the U.K. variant detected in Canada, four of which are in B.C.

The trustees of the Spences Bridge Improvement District argue that one reason the EV charging station (l) should be moved is because it could compromise emergency response from the nearby fire hall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Time is running out for Spences Bridge EV charging station

Lease for the site runs out at the end of January and no new agreement has been reached

Areas in blue show properties in Cache Creek zoned C1, which the village’s Cannabis Regulatory Framework proposes as properties where retail cannabis stores could be sited. The area outlined with a dotted orange line shows a 200 metre buffer zone around Cache Creek Elementary School, within which no retail cannabis establishments could operate. (Photo credit: Village of Cache Creek)
Cache Creek council gets more input on cannabis regulations

Council considers options to regulate retail cannabis sales and production within the village

(from l) Gordon and Lee Berdan in front of the framed ensign from HMCS Sudbury which they recently presented to the Ashcroft Legion. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft Legion continues helping community in tough times

Branch now also displays a recently donated artifact from WW II corvette HMCS Sudbury

Odours emanating from the former Wander Inn restaurant in Cache Creek, which now houses a cannabis grow op, has spurred a petition asking for more regulations around the production of cannabis for personal medical use. (Photo credit: <em>Journa</em>l files)
Cache Creek council supports petition seeking cannabis regulation

Petition asks for reform to licensing, oversight of production of cannabis for personal medical use

A woman writes a message on a memorial mural wall by street artist James “Smokey Devil” Hardy during a memorial to remember victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. paramedics respond to record-breaking number of overdose calls in 2020

On the front lines, COVID-19 has not only led to more calls, but increased the complexity

The Elk Valley Hospital is adapting to meet the needs of patients in the Elk Valley.
One in five tests in Fernie area coming back positive: doctor

Dr Ron Clark of Elk Valley Hospital said one in five tests was returning positive for COVID-19

Throughout December, RCMP conducted CounterAttack road checks as police worked to keep roads free of impaired drivers. (BLACK PRESS file photo)
From the “You can’t make this stuff up” file – stories from the BC CounterAttack campaign

Amusing, yes, but a reminder impaired driving affects ability to drive and to make good decisions

(Thesendboys/Instagram)
Video of man doing backflip off Vancouver bridge draws police condemnation

Group says in Instagram story that they ‘don’t do it for the clout’

Inspection of bridge crossing on a B.C. forest service road. (B.C. Forest Practices Board)
B.C. falling behind in maintenance of forest service roads

Auditor finds nearly half of bridges overdue for repair

(Black Press Media files)
Woman steals bottles of wine after brandishing stun baton in New Westminster

Police say the female suspect was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining

Stand up paddleboarder Christie Jamieson is humbled to her knees as a pod of transient orcas put on a dramatic show on Jan. 19 in the Ucluelet Harbour. (Nora O’Malley photo)
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Vancouver Island paddle boarder surrounded by pod of orcas

“My whole body is still shaking. I don’t even know what to do with this energy.”

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canadian malls, conference centres, hotels offer up space for COVID vaccination centres

Commercial real estate association REALPAC said that a similar initiative was seeing success in the U.K.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are sworn into office on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

About 25,000 National Guard members have been dispatched to Washington

Most Read