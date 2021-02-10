The Cariboo Jade Shop’s Heidi Roy with the jade boulder stolen from outside the Cache Creek shop on Dec. 19, 2020. (Photo credit: Submitted)

The Cariboo Jade Shop’s Heidi Roy with the jade boulder stolen from outside the Cache Creek shop on Dec. 19, 2020. (Photo credit: Submitted)

The Editor’s Desk: There’s no place like home

A special guest editorial from the Cache Creek Jade Shop’s Jade Boulder

Hi there! I’m Jade, Jade Boulder; yes, the Jade Boulder from Cache Creek.

I know, “Jade Boulder” isn’t quite as catchy a moniker as “Bond, James Bond”, but we can’t all be suave superspies. I’m a good deal more down to earth than that — pun intended — which is why the events of last December left me not only stirred but downright shaken.

I mean there I was, minding my own business, listening to the occasional rig rumble through the junction when — wham! It was like something out of a heist film, and I can now say they’re a lot more enjoyable to watch than they are to be a part of.

At first I didn’t know what was happening. I’ve met a lot of people in my time, being something of a celebrity in Cache Creek, and you get the occasional person joking around with me while they get their picture taken, but this was no joke, that was soon pretty clear. When you get someone chipping away at your base, you know they mean business.

Next thing I knew I was on the back of a trailer, heading down the highway at a speed I suspect was above the posted limit. After that things are kind of a blur — when you’re lying there helpless, staring up at the night sky, it all tends to look a bit samey — until I was unceremoniously dumped in some bushes and my abductors took off.

That’s when I really started to worry. I had no idea where I was, no way of calling for help, and I couldn’t exactly walk to the nearest road and flag down a car. So I just sat there waiting, hoping for the best, and wishing I was back outside the Jade Shop, where I’ve had a pretty good life.

Some people might laugh at that, but I’m serious. I come from near Dease Lake, which is a great place if you love the outdoors, but doesn’t have a lot of opportunity for an ambitious boulder. Cache Creek is a lot more my speed: not too big, full of friendly people, always lots to see. And it’s warm there! Believe me, when you’ve spent eons underground near Dease Lake, you appreciate a nice southern exposure. I don’t tan very well, but I always got lots of Vitamin D, and I’m sure it’s added centuries to my life.

At least, I hoped it had, because things were looking pretty grim. When you’re in a situation like that your mind can go to some dark places, so I thought instead about all the people I’d met since Ben Roy brought me to what I think of as home in 1985. I wonder how many pictures of me there are around the world, posing beside happy people.

But those thoughts could only keep me going for so long, and you can’t imagine how happy I was when I heard voices and recognized Heidi Roy’s among them. As soon as she saw me she gave me a big hug and I could see she was crying a bit. I was too, if truth be told, but on the inside. I don’t want people thinking I’ve gone soft.

I saw a couple of pictures someone took of me just after I was found. The one with Heidi hugging me is nice; she looks great, although it’s not exactly my best side. The other one, though, with snow and bushes all around and me covered in mud — I wish I’d had a chance to get a bit of a buff and polish, or at least have someone rub a damp cloth over me. Oh well.

When I got back, and had a chance to catch up on things, I was really touched to find out how many people loved me, really loved me. It was quite the Sally Field moment, let me tell you, because I’d had no idea folks felt that way about me. Kind of humbling for a boulder from Dease Lake.

A lot of people have been asking me “So, what’s next?” and I have to say that I don’t know. I’m back where I belong, that’s the main thing. Something I do know: I have no plans of going anywhere anytime soon. This boulder’s travelling days are over. As Dorothy says, there’s no place like home.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columnist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: It’s time for Canadian politicians to ‘level the digital playing field’ for news

Just Posted

Plan of the modular home housing development in Cache Creek at the top of Stage Road, which should address some of the community’s housing challenges. (Photo credit: TRUE Consulting)
Cache Creek housing assessment highlights several challenges

Lack of rental housing and smaller homes for seniors identified as issues

One of the new working groups established by Ashcroft council will look at the structures, buildings, and trees in the Heritage Park. It was prompted by damage to the park when the 20-year-old wooden sign at the entrance to the parking lot was blown over by high winds in October 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft working groups address fire, flooding, trails, and more

Strategic plan initiatives all the focus of separate groups that will advise on action

Campbell Hill landfill near Cache Creek, October 2020. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Cache Creek council members have first inspection of new landfill

Inspections, which used to be done weekly, will now be done quarterly at new Campbell Hill landfill

The cast and crew of Winding Rivers Arts Performance Society’s production of ‘Shrek the Musical: Jr.’ at the Ashcroft HUB in March 2019, with special guests John Kidder and Elizabeth May (far l). A community consultation forum about the future of the HUB property heard that without the facility, education opportunities such as theatre might be lost to the community as WRAPS would probably be unable to continue its productions. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Community meeting hears passionate pleas to keep HUB going

Residents spoke of the many ways the Ashcroft HUB serves and enriches the area

Joyce Buckland (l) and Phyllis Rainey with the prizes for the 2020 Easter Scavenger Hunt in Ashcroft. A second hunt is being planned for this Easter, and the organizers are looking for people willing to decorate their houses as part of the fun. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft Easter scavenger hunt coming back bigger and better

Fun, physically distanced event is open to everyone to take part in at their own pace

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats’ Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mix and syrup, formerly the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June 2021, when the packaging will officially change over. (PepsiCo, Inc. via AP)
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Quaker Oats bought the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925

(Black Press Media file photo)
Patron bit, staff member punched during mask altercation at Victoria restaurant

Witnesses say man lashed out after being asked to wear a mask

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna officials warn against anti-COVID protests ahead of planned ‘mega rally’

Those protesting COVID-19 restrictions and measures in Kelowna have received a message from the city’s leaders

Brendan Eshom is a name to watch for in Prince Rupert, at 19 he has already been a city basketball champ, website and app developer as well as First Nations language advocate and promoter. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Apple apologizes to B.C. man for removing First Nations app

Apple says deletion of popular language app a “miscommunication”

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. [CDC]
COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Kamloops group home

Six staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Coquihalla Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2020. (Facebook photo)
1 dead, 3 critical and dozens injured after vehicle pileup on snowy Coquihalla

Several vehicles collided on Highway 5, Wednesday morning

South Surrey resident John Kageorge describes this small tent city that sprang up on the U.S. side of Peace Arch Park last summer as a ‘typical weekend.’ RCMP confirm they have stepped up enforcement along the portion of the international boundary where Canadians have been free to come and go across a narrow ditch while the border remains closed to non-essential travel. (John Kageorge file photo)
B.C. MLAs call on premier to ask U.S. to shut down Peace Arch Park

More than 75 tents pitched at park over weekend

Most Read