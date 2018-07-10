The Editor’s Desk: What did you say?

Trying to find sense in President Trump’s ramblings is a futile effort.

I’ve largely steered clear of discussing President Trump, mostly because I find it too depressing to think much about his presidency, which was best summed up by a commentator who said it is like a tire fire started by a train derailment that was caused by a plane crash. As I write this, the president is set to embark on his first presidential trip to Great Britain, something that the British government must have thought seemed like a good idea at the time, and which they now seem to be looking on with all the warmth and affection they’d show to the idea of hosting a rabid skunk at a picnic.

Trump’s time in London will be kept to a bare minimum, mostly to keep him as far as possible from the thousands of protesters set to be there. He will be sent packing to his golf course in Scotland as quickly as possible, presumably on the basis that he will then be the Scots’ problem (the British government has told the Scottish parliament that London will pay the £5 million security bill for Trump’s time in Scotland; presumably they see this as a small price to pay to get him out of England).

Before he heads for Scotland, Trump will meet with the Queen. I am sure that she will be unfailingly polite to the president, in that supremely icy way that the Brits do so well: all smiles on the surface, but dripping with scorn underneath.

And really, how can you be otherwise with Trump? As Exhibit A, I give you the following—I was going to call it a speech, but it’s more like verbal diarrhea, which the president let loose in Montana last week.

As an editor, I have several rules, one of them being that if I need to read a sentence more than once in order to make sense of it, then there’s something wrong with it that needs to be fixed. There is not enough fixing in the world to make sense of the word salad that spilled out of Trump’s mouth, which is quoted here verbatim:

“I have broken more Elton John records, he seems to have a lot of records. And I, by the way, I don’t have a musical instrument. I don’t have a guitar or an organ. No organ. Elton has an organ. And lots of other people helping. No we’ve broken a lot of records. We’ve broken virtually every record. Because you know, look, I only need this space. They need much more room. For basketball, for hockey and all of the sports, they need a lot of room. We don’t need it. We have people in that space. So we break all of these records. Really we do it without like, the musical instruments. This is the only musical: the mouth. And hopefully the brain attached to the mouth. Right? The brain, more important than the mouth, is the brain. The brain is much more important.”

I have read this more times than is healthy, to try to understand what he’s saying, and have only succeeded in giving myself a headache. Soon the man who uttered these words will be in the land of Shakespeare and Dickens and Wordsworth, and dining at Blenheim Palace, where Winston Churchill—one of the greatest political orators of all time—was born. I wonder what he’d make of Trump, and wish we could hear his judgement. It would almost certainly be colourful; at the very least it would be coherent.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Do we need another layer of green government oversight?

Just Posted

Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department gets new command vehicle

Corporate donations funded the purchase of the new vehicle.

Community Wellness Manager in place to help with mental health issues

Krista Billy will be working with community members to assist them in getting the support they need.

Cache Creek looks at seniors’ housing, business expansion

The Village is moving forward with two major studies, and is looking for community feedback.

Local News Briefs: Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton are Communities in Bloom

Plus a fun day at the HUB, ‘unwined’ at Historic Hat Creek, Era of Megafires presentation, and more.

Secwepemc sign defaced with racist slogans

Vandalism comes after Skeetchestn sign beside Highway 1 cut down.

Canada will not double its defence budget despite calls from Trump: Trudeau

The U.S. president has continually clashed with other NATO nations

BREAKING: Thai cave rescue diver has B.C. ties

Erik Brown spent nine days in Thailand as one of the expert divers involved in the rescue.

Family sues Richmond trampoline park for negligence in death of B.C. dad

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit in January when he sustained serious injuries.

‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

France advances to World Cup final, beats Belgium 1-0

France will play either Croatia or England in Sunday’s final in Moscow.

Toronto cop convicted in death of teen seeks to appeal case to Supreme Court

Const. James Forcillo fired two separate volleys at 18-year-old Sammy Yatim, who was standing alone and holding a small knife.

Federal Finance Department at risk of big-impact cyberattack, say internal documents

The federal Finance Department faces a moderate risk of a cyberattack that could deliver a significant blow to its ability to carry out some crucial government operations.

Land sale went through under market value, B.C. auditor confirms

No bias or bid rigging found, NDP government hiring consultant

B.C. naturopath ordered to pay $20,000 over improper injections

Allan Strauss of Maple Ridge also surrendered his licence for four years

Most Read

  • The Editor’s Desk: What did you say?

    Trying to find sense in President Trump’s ramblings is a futile effort.

  • Victoria Report: Red Cross is there to help

    Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart urges those impacted by fires and floods to contact the Red Cross.

  • Letters to the Editor

    A possible solution for the nursing shortage in rural B.C.