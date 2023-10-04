Time for new chapter in wildfire management

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

Year after year, British Columbia finds itself in the relentless grip of some of the most devastating wildfires. This summer, the situation was no different, and it has left communities across the province deeply concerned for their future.

The wildfires that swept across our province this year were particularly harrowing. The fires started early, and even in April we saw the evacuation of nearby Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation’s Pavilion Reserve #1. This early start to the fire season served as an ominous warning of the challenges our province would face.

In addition to the fires that struck close to home, the Casper Creek wildfire, which loomed nearby, quickly grew out of control, relentlessly making its way through the landscapes.

Our thoughts are with all those who were affected, and our heartfelt thanks go out to the first responders and volunteers who tirelessly put themselves on the front lines to protect our community.

However, we also recognize that our approach to wildfires must evolve. Outdated methods of wildfire management persist, despite valuable recommendations outlined in reports like the 2018 Abbott/Chapman report, which continue to gather dust on government shelves for years. It’s clear that something must change.

That’s why our Official Opposition has presented a comprehensive plan to address wildfires head-on, with five key points designed to enhance the safety of our province. A BC United government would modernize firefighting services, harness local expertise, equip and empower local response teams, ensure rapid support for evacuees, and undertake a substantial overhaul of forest management and prevention.

In British Columbia there are countless communities like ours who deserve a new and more effective approach to wildfire management. It’s imperative that we work collectively to protect ourselves from the growing threat of wildfires. The time for change is now, and our future depends on it.

B.C. Wildfires 2023BC legislature