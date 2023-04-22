Tips to give thanks and give back on Earth Day

You’re lying on the soft grass, gazing at the clouds floating by. You see a rabbit, a horse and then a ship turn into a whale. It’s 22 C – not too warm, not too cold. The sun is beginning to reach the top of the sky.

You hear birds chirping and a gentle stream nearby. You close your eyes and inhale the smell of lilacs. Opening your eyes you notice a ladybug has landed on your hand. You twirl your hand and watch as it crawls up and down in between your fingers. Finally, it flies away. You reach for your apple and take a bite, hearing and feeling the crunch as your mouth is overcome with flavour.

Earth Day is on Saturday, April 22. It’s a day not only to give thanks to the Earth – beholding all of its beauty – but to give back to the Earth, caring for it in the many ways it has cared for us.

While some may feel their individual actions don’t make a difference, collectively, our actions make a world of difference.

Earthday.ca provides some tangible things you can do that will make a difference for our Earth and positively affect your own well-being.Eat organically, locally and in season whenever you can.

Reduce food waste by getting creative with leftovers, freezing food or making tasty soups or teas.

Discover new recipes by eating more plant-based foods, like beans, lentils, chickpeas and edamame.

Lower your thermostat and switch out your light bulbs for low-energy ones.

Spend less time online sending emails and streaming videos, which you may be surprised to learn have carbon footprints.

Unsubscribe from online newsletters that also contribute to digital pollution.

Use an ethical search engine like Ecosia, a company that plants trees when you use their search engine.

Make your own cosmetics and cleaning products, eliminating some of the dangerous chemicals out there.

Move towards a zero-waste lifestyle by avoiding things like single-use plastics.

Compost, consign and recycle. This includes recycling your batteries and buying second-hand when you can.

Leave your car at home by walking, biking or using public transportation.

If you can, switch to an electric vehicle.

Take the train instead of travelling by air.

Grow your food in your backyard, windowsill or by helping at a community garden near you.

Switch to natural fertilizers.

Think about the bees by planting nectar-giving plants. Plus, they’re typically very colourful, which makes them pleasant to look at.

Pick up garbage. This doesn’t mean you have to spend hours volunteering. Maybe you commit to picking up one piece of garbage per day.

Why not ask a friend or family member to join you with some of these initiatives? Things are often way easier to do when done together.

